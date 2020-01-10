पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस करेगी विराेध:सरकार के तीनाें कानून किसान विराेधी, कांग्रेस करेगी विराेध

बारां13 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार की ओर से देश के किसानों और कृषि व्यापार से संबंधित तीन कानून लाए गए हैं। निवर्तमान कांग्रेस जिला सचिव खेमराज सिंह रहलाई ने बताया कि कृषि उपज वाणिज्य और व्यापार (संवर्धन एवं सुविधा) अध्यादेश, मूल आश्वासन एवं कृषि सेवा समझोता अध्यादेश और आवश्यक वस्तु (संशोधन) अध्यादेश। सोमवार को कांग्रेसजनों की ओर से निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष जिला संगठन महामंत्री कैलाश जैन के नेतृत्व में राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए इन कानूनों को लागू नहीं करने की मांग की गई। कैलाश जैन ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किसानों और कृषि व्यापार से संबंधित तीन कानून लाए गए हैं। कृषि उपज वाणिज्य और व्यापार (संवर्धन एवं सुविधा) अध्यादेश के तहत सरकार वन नेशन, वन मार्केट की बात कह रही है। उसका दावा है कि यह बिल किसानों को उनकी उपज देश में किसी भी व्यक्ति या संस्था, खेत या व्यापारिक प्लेटफार्म पर बेचने की इजाजत देगा। परंतु तथ्य तो यह है कि इससे कृषि उपज विपणन समितियां खत्म हो जाएगी और सभी को कृषि प्रोडक्ट खरीदने-बेचने की इजाजत मिल जाएगी। साथ ही मंडी व्यवस्था खत्म हो जाने से न केवल व्यापारियों की मनमानी बढ़ेगी, बल्कि वे फसल की खरीद किसी भी दाम पर कर सकेंगे। देश के लाखों आढतिए, मंडी मजदूर और खेत मजदूर खत्म हो जाएंगे। जैन ने बताया कि मूल आश्वासन एवं कृषि सेवा समझोता अध्यादेश के तहत केंद्र सरकार का मानना है कि (व्यवसायिक) खेती के समझौते, वक्त की जरूरत है। उनका कहना है कि छोटे और सीमांत किसान ऊंचे मूल्य की फसलें उगाना चाहते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें अक्सर पैदावार का जोखिम उठाना पड़ता है और वह घाटा सहते हैं। इसलिए किसान अपना यह जोखिम कारपोरेट खरीदारों को सौंपकर फायदा कमा सकेंगे। परंतु हकीकत तो यह है कि इस बिल के जरिए कान्ट्रेक्ट फार्मिंग को आगे बढाया जाएगा, जिसके फलस्वरूप कंपनियां खेती करेगी और हमारा किसान मजदूर बनकर रह जाएगा। उसकी सुरक्षा की भी कोई गारंटी नही होगी। इसी प्रकार आवश्यक वस्तु (संशोधन) अध्यादेश को केंद्र सरकार अनाज, दलहन, खा़द्य तेल, आलू एवं प्याज को अनिवार्य वस्तुओं की सूची से हटाकर खाद्य प्रसंस्करण क्षेत्र को मुक्त करने का दावा कर रही है। उनका मानना है कि इससे निजी उद्यमी इस क्षेत्र में निवेश करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित होंगे। पूर्व सभापति कैलाश पारस ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लाए गए इन तीनों अध्यादेशों में बहुत सी खामियां देखने को मिली है। इससे न केवल किसानों को नुकसान होगा बल्कि मंडी मजदूर और खेत मजदूर खत्म हो जाएंगे। इससे फायदा होगा तो सिर्फ व्यापारियों और बिचोलियों को। साल 2014 में केंद्र में मोदी सरकार बनते ही किसानों की जमीन हड़पने एवं बडे़ उद्योगपतियों को फायदा देने का काला कानून लाई थी जिसका किसानों एवं कांग्रेस पार्टी तथा राहुल गांधी ने भारी विरोध किया था। जिसमें केंद्र सरकार को किसान विरोध कानून वापस लेना पड़ा था। अब भी कांग्रेस पार्टी, सोनिया गांधी एवं राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में देश के किसानों के साथ खडी है।। खेमराज सिंह रहलाई ने बताया कि किसानों में इन बिलों को लेकर भारी आक्रोश है। कांग्रेस पार्टी एवं राजस्थान सरकार इन अध्यादेशों के विरुद्व किसानों के साथ खडी है तथा हम सब इसका पुरजोर विरोध करते हैं। इस दौरान धर्मचंद जैन, मनोज नागर, बनवारी मीणा, प्रदीप मेहता, लियाकत भाई, शरद शर्मा, नरेश गोयल पैंतरा, अरविंद गालव, प्रवीण शर्मा, इरफान अंसारी, मनीष गुर्जर, शिवशंकर यादव, रविंद्र वर्मा, भूपेंद्र शर्मा, मयंक माथोडिया, रोहित गुर्जर आदि उपस्थित रहे।छीपाबड़ौद. कस्बे में सोमवार को ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष परमानंद मीणा के नेतृत्व में केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार के किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश के विरोध में महामहिम राष्ट्रपति के नाम तहसीलदार पन्नालाल रैगर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ब्लाक कांग्रेस कमेटी मीडिया प्रभारी अनीस खान ने बताया कि ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने केंद्र सरकार के किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश की प्रतियां जलाई और तहसील कार्यालय पर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से जन विरोधी कृषि विधेयक को लोकसभा व राज्यसभा में पारित कर दिया। यह विधेयक किसान विरोधी है। इससे किसानों का अहित होगा एवं पूजीपतियों को फायदा होगा। मोदी सरकार के कृषि विरोधी काले कानून से किसानों को कृषि उत्पादन विपणन समिति, किसान मार्केट खत्म होने पर न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य नहीं मिल पाएगा। मोदी सरकार किसानों को पूंजीपतियों का गुलाम बना रही है। किसान हित को दरकिनार करते हुए लागू किए गए अध्यादेशों के विरोध में राष्ट्रपति से अनुरोध है कि इन विधेयक को पुनर्विचार के लिए संसद में वापस भेजा जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में पूर्व सरपंच महफूज अली सैय्यद, मूलचंद शर्मा, भंवरसिंह पवार, रमेश मीणा, इकराम अली, रिंकू सेन, तोलाराम मीणा, अंकित त्यागी, रानू, जाकिर मंसूरी, रशीद अहमद खान, जिला परिषद सदस्य रामकरण मालव, संजय मीणा, प्रधान सिंह, कंवरलाल मीणा, परमानंद मीणा, धनराज मीणा सहित कई पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।केलवाड़ा. किसान महापंचायत के पदाधिकारियों ने सोमवार को महामहिम राष्ट्रपति के नाम नायब तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन देते हुए केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लाए गए तीनों कृषि अध्यादेश के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। किसान महापंचायत के जिला महामंत्री प्रतापचंद शर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष बालकिशोर पांचाल ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार लागत खर्च में 50 फ़ीसदी लाभांश जोड़कर फसलों के भाव तय किए जाएं, न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य से नीचे अगर व्यापारी किसान की उपज खरीदता है तो दंडनीय अपराध घोषित हो एवं फसलों के न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर संपूर्ण उपज खरीद गारंटी कानून बनाया जाए। किसानों ने महामहिम राष्ट्रपति के नाम नायब तहसीलदार को दिए ज्ञापन में चेतावनी दी कि जब तक किसानों के हित में कानून नहीं बनाया जाएगा आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। इस दौरान जिला मंत्री नंदकुमार भार्गव, तहसील अध्यक्ष सुखविंदर सिंह, जसपाल सिंह, मदन सिंह, हजारीलाल सहरिया, रामकल्याण ओझा, पंकज त्यागी, शंकर बंजारा सहित किसान महापंचायत के पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

