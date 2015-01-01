पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कोरोना आपदा संबंधी वॉर रूम की बैठक कलेक्टर इन्द्रसिंह राव की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्टर कार्यालय कक्ष में आयोजित हुई।

बारांएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना आपदा संबंधी वॉर रूम की बैठक कलेक्टर इन्द्रसिंह राव की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्टर कार्यालय कक्ष में आयोजित हुई।

बैठक में जिला अस्पताल में आरटीपीसीआर मशीन की स्थापना, जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति, दवाओं की उपलब्धता, कोरोना जांच सैंपल आदि के संबंध में चर्चा कर निर्देश प्रदान किए। कलेक्टर राव ने कहा कि आगामी त्योहार के सीजन एवं सर्दी के मद्देनजर कोरोना संक्रमण, स्वाइन फ्लू एवं मौसमी बीमारियों का प्रकोप बढ़ने की संभावना है।

ऐसे में सजग व जागरूक रहते हुए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्त आवश्यक व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित की जानी चाहिए। सीएमएचओ डॉ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच के अब तक 33 हजार से अधिक सैंपल लिए गए हैं एवं अब तक 1533 पॉजिटिव रोगी सामने आए हैं। गुरुवार को जिले में 14 रोगी कोरोना संक्रमण पॉजिटिव आए हैं। वर्तमान में जिले मे 98 केस एक्टिव हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 26 जनों की मृत्यु हुई है। पीएमओ डॉ. अख्तर अली ने बताया कि राजकीय अस्पताल बारां में कोरोना जांच मशीन स्थापित करने के लिए सिविल वर्क सोमवार तक पूर्ण हो जाएगा एवं जांच मशीन को इंस्टॉल करने संबंधी कार्य जारी है। अस्पताल को कोरोना जांच के लिए 10 हजार टेस्ट किट प्राप्त हुए हैं।

इस प्रकार 15 नवम्बर तक जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच शुरू की जा सकेगी। अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में 9 रोगी, आईसीयू में 6 रोगी भर्ती हैं। आमापुरा कोविड केयर सेन्टर में 2 रोगी हैं। इस पर कलेक्टर ने कोरोना की जांच मशीन संबंधी कार्य शीघ्रता से पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर एडीएम मोहम्मद अबूबक्र, कोषाधिकारी धीरज कुमार सोनी आदि मौजूद थे।

