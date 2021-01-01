पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर खास:वैभवशाली विलासगढ़ के छीपा चांदनी की बदलेगी तस्वीर, आकार लेंगे मंदिर

बारां2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्राचीन नगरी के भग्नावशेष, 10 किमी में बिखरे हैं - Dainik Bhaskar
प्राचीन नगरी के भग्नावशेष, 10 किमी में बिखरे हैं
  • पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण की मंजूरी, संरक्षण पर खर्च हाेंगे 27 लाख, पर्यटन काे मिलेगी नई पहचान

विलासगढ़ स्थित छीपा चांदनी के संरक्षण के लिए भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण की ओर से कार्य कराने को मंजूरी मिल गई है। अब छीपा चांदनी के भग्नावशेषों को पुर्नस्थापित करने और संरक्षण पर 27 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। बारां से 30 किमी दूर स्थित विलासी नदी के किनारे स्थित विलासगढ़ प्राचीन समय में एतिहासिक नगर रहा है, जिसके साक्ष्य करीब 10 किमी में बिखरे हुए हैं।

इसकी सुरक्षा और संरक्षण का जिम्मा भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) के पास है। नेशनल हाइवे-27 कोटा-झांसी मुख्य मार्ग से करीब 6 किमी अंदर स्थित इस दुर्लभ पुरासंपदा तक पर्यटकाें काे लाने के भी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। अभी छीपा चांदनी कलात्मक पत्थरों का ढेर हैं। कुछ आधे-अधूरे भवन भी यहां पर हैं। एएसआई की ओर से 27 लाख रुपए के कार्य करने को लेकर टेंडर कर दिए गए हैं। इसमें पुराने मंदिरों व भग्नावशेषों का सहेजा जाएगा।

हाड़ौती: बारां सबसे प्राचीन, हमेशा उपेक्षित ही रहा

बारां जिला पुरासंपदा की दृष्टि से पूरे हाड़ौती में सबसे समृद्ध है। यहां काकूनी, विलासगढ़, गड़गच, अटरू, शेरगढ़, रामगढ़, शाहाबाद से लेकर कई स्थलों से 8वीं से 12वीं शताब्दी तक के प्रमाण प्राप्त हुए हैं। बारां की पुरासंपदा हमेशा तस्करों के निशाने पर रही है। कई दुर्लभ प्रतिमाओं की देश-विदेश में तस्करी की जा चुकी है। प्राचीन धरोहर का धनी होने के बाद भी बारां पर्यटन की दृष्टि से उपेक्षित रहा है। कोटा जिले से अलग होने के 30 साल बाद भी यहां पर्यटन विभाग का दफ्तर तक नहीं खुला है।

आगे क्या: बारां में पर्यटक होंगे आकर्षित

जिला मुख्यालय से 30 किमी दूर स्थित विलासगढ़ कन्यादह में वैभवशाली नगर के भग्नावशेष रोमांचित कर देते हैं। यहां कन्यादह के पास स्थित छीपा चांदनी के भग्नावशेषों को फिर से पुर्नस्थापित करने और पूरे क्षेत्र को संरक्षित किया जाएगा। यहां दुर्लभ प्रतिमाओं को संरक्षित किए हुए म्यूजियम है। साथ ही विष्णु मंदिर के अवशेष भी यहां पर हैं। यहां 10 किमी मेंे पुरावशेष बिखरे पड़े हैं। यहां काम होने से देशी-विदेशी पर्यटन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

चारखंभा मंदिर भी बने तो हाड़ौती में सबसे अद्वितीय होगा

कोटा के वरिष्ठ इतिहासविद डॉ. जगतनारायण ने बताया कि चारखंभा मंिदर के पुर्ननिर्माण के लिए करीब 30 साल पहले गर्भगृह में चमकदार काले पत्थर की भगवान विष्णु की प्रतिमा मिली थी। इसके नीचे उत्कीर्ण लेख 1138 विक्रमी संवत का है। चारखंभा मंदिर का निर्माण शीघ्र प्रारंभ करवाया जाए। इसके बाद मंदिर हाड़ौती में सबसे अद्वितीय होगा।

