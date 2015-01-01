पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कार को मारी टक्कर कार सवार दो जने घायल, कोटा रैफर

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आमापुरा के पास नेशनल हाईवे-27 अाेवरब्रिज पर हुआ हादसा

नेशनल हाईवे-27 की मरम्मत कार्य में देरी और एनएचएआई की लापरवाही के चलते आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। आमापुरा समीप नेशनल हाईवे-27 ओवरब्रिज पर रविवार शाम को एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सामने से आ रही कार को टक्कर मार दी। कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। दुर्घटना में कार सवार दो जने गंभीर घायल हो गए। इमरजेंसी 108 एंबुलेंस की मदद से गंभीर घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। आरोपी ट्रक चालक मौके से फरार हो गया।पुलिस के अनुसार शहर के आमापुरा के पास नेशनल हाईवे-27 ओवरब्रिज पर रविवार शाम करीब 4 बजे एक कार शाहाबाद की ओर जा रही थी। तभी हाईवे की वन-वे सड़क पर सामने से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कार को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि कार बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई और टक्कर के बाद भी असंतुलित होकर दौड़ते हुए कार डिवाइडर पर जा चढ़ी। दुर्घटना में कार सवार शहर निवासी पंकज सुवालका (30) व उसका साथी कलमंडा निवासी रामदयाल नागर (40) गंभीर घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने ट्रक को कब्जे में लेकर आरोपी चालक की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। कोतवाली एएसआई पुरुषोत्तम मालव ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस घटनास्थल पर तुरंत पहुंच गई। उन्हाेंने बताया कि मामले को लेकर अभी किसी पक्ष की ओर से रिपोर्ट नहीं दी गई है। घायलों के पर्चा के लिए अस्पताल गए थे, लेकिन गंभीरावस्था के कारण अभी दोनों घायलों के पर्चा बयान नहीं हुए हैं। वन वे पर दौड़ रहे वाहन, चेतावनी बोर्ड भी नहीं एनएच 27 पर अंता से बारां के बीच क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क की मरम्मत की जा रही है। यहां वन-वे ट्रैफिक है। यहां एनएचएआई की और से कोई साइन बोर्ड नहीं लगाए गए हैं। ऐसे में वाहन बेपरवाह तेज रफ्तार से निकलते हैं। लापरवाही के चलते आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं।

