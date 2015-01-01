पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम - लुढ़का पारा:मौसम का बदला मिजाज, रिमझिम फुहारों से बढ़ी गलन, 70 लुढ़का पारा

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में रबी फसलों के लिए अमृत साबित होगी मावठ, सर्दी बढ़ी, बाजारों में शाम को जल्द पसरा सन्नाटा

जिलेभर में शुक्रवार को एकदम से मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया। शहर में रिमझिम हुई, तो कई जगह बारिश हुई है। इससे वातावरण में गलन बढ़ गई है। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 7 डिग्री लुढ़क गया है।शहर में सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। सुबह 11 बजे से रिमझिम का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। दिन में कुछ देर के लिए बादल छंटने पर सूर्यदेव के दर्शन हुए। फिर आसमान बादलों से घिर गया। मावठ गिरने से वातावरण में गलन के चलते सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया। दिन में तेज सर्दी के साथ ठिठुरन बनी रही। बारिश ने कई स्थानों पर शादी समाराहों की व्यवस्थाओं को भी गड़बड़ा दिया। सुबह से ही मौसम में बदलाव आने से दोपहर तक तेज हवा चलती रही। मौसम के सर्द हो जाने से लोग दिनभर गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए। जिले में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय होने के कारण-पूर्वी राजस्थान के कई इलाकों में मावठ का असर रहा। दिनभर बादलों की आवाजाही रही और कई क्षेत्रो में मावठ गिरी। सर्द हवा के चलने से ठिठुरन भी बढ़ गई। इसके चलते तापमान में भी गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। आगामी दिनों में जिले में तापमान में और गिरावट होने की संभावना है।शुक्रवार को गुरूवार के मुकाबले अधिकतम तापमान में 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट आई। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान में 23 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।मावठ गिरने से मिलेगा फसलों को फायदाजिले में रबी की फसलो की बुवाई का दौर अंतिम चरण में है। कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक अतीशकुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में अबतक 3 लाख 25 हजार हैक्टेयर क्षेत्र में रबी की फसलो की बुवाई हो चुकी है। मावठ गिरना फसलो के लिए अमृत समान है। मावठ से सभी फसलों को फायदा मिलेगा। सरसों व चना को अधिक फायदा मिलेगा।

