महा शरद पूर्णिमा:इस बार महा शरद पूर्णिमा, चंद्रमा की 16 कलाएं, इस दिन खीर खाने से दूर हाेगा मानसिक तनाव, खरीदारी का भी याेग

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  • अधिक मास के चलते चांद हाेगा सामान्य से बड़ा, उत्सव 30 काे और व्रत 31 काे रहेगा

शरद पूर्णिमा की तिथि पर चांद अपनी 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होगा। इस बार शरद पूर्णिमा यानी आश्विन पूर्णिमा तिथि 30 अक्टूबर शुक्रवार को शाम 5:26 बजे से शुरू होगी, जाे 31 अक्टूबर को रात 8:19 बजे तक रहेगी। ऐसे में शरद पूर्णिमा का महोत्सव 30 को और व्रत 31 को रहेगा। इस बार अधिकमास होने से पूर्णिमा का चांद सामान्य से ज्यादा बड़ा होगा। इसे महापूर्णिमा भी कहा जाएगा।ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित रविशंकर श्रृंगी ने बताया कि हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार आश्विन मास कि पूर्णिमा को शरद पूर्णिमा, जिसे कोजागरी पूर्णिमा या रास पूर्णिमा भी कहते हैं। ज्योतिष के अनुसार, पूरे साल में केवल इसी दिन चंद्रमा सोलह कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होता है। हिन्दू धर्म में इस दिन कोजागर व्रत माना गया है। इसी को कौमुदी व्रत भी कहते हैं। इसी दिन श्रीकृष्ण ने यमुना के तट पर महारास रचाया था। मान्यता है इस रात्रि को चन्द्रमा की किरणों से अमृत बरसता है। तभी इस दिन भारत में खीर बनाकर रात भर चांदनी में रखने का भी विधान है। खीर को ग्रहण करने से स्वास्थ्य में लाभ मिलता है। यह प्रसाद ग्रहण करने से प्राणी मानसिक कष्टों से मुक्ति पा लेता है। 30 अक्टूबर को शरद पूर्णिमा पर अमृत व सर्वार्थ सिद्धि रवि योग का संयोग रहेगा।नवग्रहों में प्रत्यक्ष देवता है चंद्रमा: ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित रविशंकर श्रृंगी ने बताया कि नवग्रहों में हम सूर्य और चांद को ही देख सकते है। चंद्रमा को प्रत्यक्ष देव माना है। समुद्र मंथन से निकले 14 रत्नों में से एक चंद्रमा को मानते हैं। इस दिन लोग रात्रि में खीर बनाकर भगवान विष्णु को भोग लगाते है। खीर को खुली चांदनी में रखा जाता है। इससे औषधि गुण वाली चंद्रमा की किरणें मिलती है। इन किरणों से अमृत बरसता है। इस दिन मंदिरों में पूजा-पाठ, हवन, भजन संध्या, लक्ष्मी पाठ कीर्तन, जागरण होते हैं। शरद पूर्णिमा 31 को, महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती मनाएंगे: बारां. काठियाबाबा आश्रम पर शरद पूर्णिमा पर महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती मनाई जाएगी। आश्रम पर काठियाबाबा भक्तमंडल की ओर से शनिवार सुबह सात बजे महर्षि वाल्मीकि की जयंती तथा लौहपुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती हर्षोल्लास से मनाई जाएगी। आचार्य परमानंद ने बताया कि समय-समय पर इस तरह के आयोजन आश्रम पर होते रहते हैं। पूजा, आरती के बाद भारत वंदना करके खीर का प्रसाद बंटेगा, जिसे रातभर चंद्रमा की शीतल चांदनी में रखा गया था।

