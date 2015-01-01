पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अच्छी खबर:पथरीली जमीन पर लगाए हजारों पौधे, ग्रामीणों ने सुरक्षा की तो आज वन्यजीवों को मिल रहा संरक्षण

भंवरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बांसथूनी क्लोजर को विकसित करने पर समिति को जिला व राज्य स्तर पर मिल चुके कई पुरस्कार

पर्यावरण संरक्षण व पेड़-पौधों का महत्व अगर ग्रामीण समझने लग जाएं तो जंगलों को नष्ट करने की जगह इनके संरक्षण में जुट जाते हैं। इसके लिए अगर वन विभाग के अधिकारियों का भी सहयोग मिले तो नष्ट हो रहे जंगलों को आसानी से बचाया जा सकता है। ऐसा ही क्षेत्र के बांसथूनी के ग्रामीणों ने कर दिखाया है। जिले में 2002 में बारिश नहीं होने से अकाल पड़ गया था। तब यहां तैनात वर्तमान कार्यवाहक डीएफओ व तत्कालीन रेंजर दीपक गुप्ता ने बांसथूनी आकर ग्रामीणों से कहा कि कम बारिश होने के पीछे जंगलों को नष्ट करना सबसे बड़ा कारण है। इसके बाद उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को गोशाला के पास बंजर पड़ी भूमि में पौधरोपण करने के लिए प्रेरित किया, लेकिन ग्रामीणों को इनकी सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी लेने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद वन विभाग की ओर से क्लोजर विकसित करने के बाद ग्रामीणों के लगातार इसकी सुरक्षा करने से 17 साल में घना जंगल तैयार हो गया है।

750 बीघा में फैला क्लोजर घना होने के बाद वन्यजीव इसमें ले रहे हैं संरक्षण

750 बीघा में फैले क्लोजर के पेड़ अब इतने बड़े हो गए हैं कि लोगों को अंदर जाने से ही डर लगता है। वन सुरक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष पुरुषोत्तम नागर ने बताया कि क्लोजर के अंदर वर्तमान में रोज, जरख, हिरण, जंगली सूअर, नील गाय आदि वन्यजीवों को क्षरण मिल रही है। पक्की दीवार नहीं होने व तार फेसिंग नहीं होने से यह अब किसानों की फसलों को भी नुकसान पहुंचाने लगे हैं। ऐसे में सुरक्षा के लिए विभाग को पक्की दीवार का निर्माण करवाना चाहिए।

17 साल पहले लगाए थे पौधे
वन विभाग के जरिए स्थानीय वन प्रबंधन समिति की ओर से 17 साल पहले 750 बीघा पथरीली जमीन पर वर्मी कम्पोस्ट कर पहले एक ब्लाॅक से पौधरोपण की शुरुआत की। इसके बाद पूरे चार ब्लाॅक में हजारों की संख्या में पौधे लगाए गए। इनमें आंवला, खेर, नीम, बड़ व चरहल आदि किस्मों के पौधे लगाए गए। जिनकी संख्या अब लाखों में पहुंच गई है।

वन सुरक्षा समिति की अहम भूमिका
वन विभाग की ओर से 17 साल पहले क्लोजर की सुरक्षा के लिए 13 सदस्यों की वन अधिकार समिति का गठन किया गया था। उसके बाद से ही लगातार समिति के सदस्य क्लोजर की सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए रात व दिन के लिए पांच चौकीदार लगाकर जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। हालांकि इनके अंदर आंवले का उपयोग ग्रामीण खाने के लिए करते हैं, लेकिन लकड़ी किसी को नहीं ले जाने देते। अगर कोई लकड़ी चुराते पकड़ा गया तो उस लकड़ी को मुक्तिधाम के लिए उपयोग में लिया जाता है।

समिति को जिला व राज्य स्तरीय पुरस्कार मिला
समिति के अध्यक्ष पुरुषोत्तम नागर व नाथूलाल योगी ने बताया कि वन विभाग व ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से वन संपदा को पिछले 17 साल से सहजने के साथ ही पर्यावरण संरक्षण कर रहे हैं। क्लोजर को विकसित करने के लिए समिति को जिला स्तर पर पुरस्कार मिलने के साथ ही राज्य स्तर पर भी अमृतादेवी पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया है। वहीं जिले में केंद्र व प्रदेश से आने वाले वन विभाग के मुख्य अधिकारी भी इसका अवलोकन कर समिति के काम की प्रशंसा कर चुके हैं।

बांसथूनी क्लोजर के वन्यजीव फसलों को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएं। इसके लिए समिति से प्रस्ताव लेने के पास विभाग को भेजा जाएगा।
-‌भूपेंद्र सिंह, रेंजर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें