ई-मित्र स्थाई रूप से किए बंद:फर्जी एनओसी लगाने के मामले में दो ई-मित्र स्थाई रूप से किए बंद

बारां4 घंटे पहले
एसीपी सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और संचार विभाग राम कुमार बाथम के अनुसार जिला रसद अधिकारी बारां की शिकायत पर ब्लॉक बारां के अबरार अहमद व जितेन्द्र मीणा के ई-मित्र कियोस्क को स्थाई रूप से बंद किया गया है। उक्त ई-मित्र कियोस्कों पर राशन कार्ड में फर्जी एनओसी लगाने के प्रकरण में यह कार्यवाही की गई है।

