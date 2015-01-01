पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:पहले दिन दो नामांकन; बारां में पांच साल में 6 हजार 214 मतदाता बढ़े, इस बार 45 के मुकाबले 60 वार्ड के लिए चुने जाएंगे पार्षद

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • 27 तक भरे जाएंगे नामांकन, नगर परिषद बारां व नगरपालिका अंता के लिए 11 दिसंबर को होगा मतदान

बारां नगर परिषद व अंता नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के साथ ही सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं। चुनाव कार्यक्रम को लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा हैं। लोकसूचना जारी होने के साथ ही नगर परिषद बारां व नगरपालिका अंता में सदस्य के चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन प्रक्रिया सोमवार से शुरू हो गई हैं। विभिन्न पार्टियों सहित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष प्रस्तुत होकर नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। इस दौरान कोेरोना संक्रमण को लेकर गाइडलाइन की पालना की गई। प्रत्याशियों ने शुभ मुहूर्त के हिसाब से सीमित संख्या में प्रस्तावकों के साथ पहुंचकर साधारण तरीके से एसडीएम कार्यालय में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष नामाकंन प्रस्तुत किए। हालांकि पहले दिन बारां नगर परिषद के सदस्य के लिए दो प्रत्याशियों ने तथा अंता नगरपालिका सदस्य के लिए प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरा। इस दौरान नामांकन पत्र लेने के लिए कार्यालय में बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे।

27 नवंबर तक चलेगी नामांकन प्रक्रिया, 3 दिसंबर तक नाम वापसीकलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव ने बताया कि नगरीय निकाय चुनावों के तहत बारां नगर परिषद और अंता नगरपालिका के चुनाव होने हैं। इसको लेकर लोक सूचना सोमवार को जारी हो गई है। इसके साथ ही सदस्यों के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है, जो 27 नवंबर तक चलेगी। इसके बाद नामांकन पत्रों की समीक्षा 1 दिसंबर को की जाएगी। नाम वापसी की अंतिम तिथि 3 दिसंबर हैं। इसके बाद 4 दिसबंर को चुनाव चिह्नों का आवंटन हागा। नगर परिषद बारां व नगरपालिका अंता के लिए 11 दिसंबर को सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा। इसके बाद 13 दिसंबर को मतगणना के बाद रिजल्ट घोषित होगा।

अगस्त में खत्म हो गया था कार्यकालबारां नगर परिषद और अंता नगरपालिका का कार्यकाल अगस्त में खत्म हो गया था। कोरोना संक्रमण की परिस्थितियों के चलते चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हुई थी। आयुक्त व ईओ दोनों जगह प्रशासक के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। पिछले दिनों राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से प्रदेश की 42 नगरीय निकायों में चुनाव संपन्न कराने की तारीखें घाेषित की गईं। इनमें नगर परिषद बारां और नगरपालिका अंता में चुनाव कार्यक्रम शामिल है। पिछले दिनों पार्षदों का आरक्षण तय होने के साथ ही कई लोग दावेदारी जता रहे हैं। हालांकि अभी प्रमुख दल कांग्रेस और भाजपा की ओर से पार्षद प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी नहीं की गई है। अब भी मंथन जारी है। इस बार कांग्रेस के सामने बोर्ड बचाने की चुनौती है। वहीं भाजपा के सामने दोनों निकायों में बोर्ड बनाने की चुनौती है।चुनावी घमासान की तैयारी शुरूबारां में पांच साल पहले हुए चुनाव में 45 वार्ड थे। तब 150 प्रत्याशियों ने भाग्य आजमाया था। तब बारां में 37 हजार 385 महिला और 39 हजार 538 पुरुष मतदाता सहित कुल मतदाता 76 हजार 923 मतदाता नामांकित थे। दोनों जगह पांच साल का समय अगस्त में पूरा हो चुका है। चुनाव कार्यक्रम की घोषणा के बाद से ही प्रशासन तैयारियों में जुटा है। इधर, प्रत्याशी भी दावेदारी जता रहे हैं। एसडीएम रामकिशन मीना ने बताया कि परिसीमन के बाद नगर परिषद बारां में कुल 60 वार्ड हो गए हैं तथा नगर परिषद में अब 40 हजार 662 महिला और 42 हजार 473 पुरुष, 2 अन्य सहित कुल मतदाता 83 हजार 137 हैं। यानी पांच साल से अब तक 6 हजार 214 मतदाता बढ़ चुके हैं। सोमवार को सिर्फ दो प्रत्याशियों ने ही नामांकन भरा है। सबसे पहला नामांकन वार्ड नंबर 37 से प्रत्याशी ने दाखिल किया। इसके दूसरा फार्म वार्ड नंबर 56 से प्रत्याशी ने दाखिल किया।

