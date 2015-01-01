पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सड़क की हालत जर्जर:राजपुर के बाजार में सीसी सड़क टूटने से गड‌्ढे में आए दिन फंसते रहते हैं वाहन

राजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के मुख्य बाजार में सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग की अनदेखी के चलते लंबे समय से टूटी पड़ी सीसी सड़क कस्बे वासियों के लिए मुसीबत साबित हो रही है।

सीसी सड़क से गुजरने वाले वाहन टूटी हुई सीसी सड़क में फंस जाते हैं। फंसे हुए वाहनों को दूसरे वाहनों की सहायता से निकालना पड़ता है, जिससे कई बार सड़क पर जाम लग जाता है, जिससे आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को आने-जाने में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

यह सीसी सड़क मुख्य बाजार सहित किराड़ पहाड़ी व कस्बे को मुख्य मार्ग से जोड़ती है। कस्बेवासियों की मानेंतो नाली की साइड से बनी सीसी सड़क वाहनों के आने-जाने से टूट गई है। कस्बे के पूर्व सरपंच मुरारीलाल मेहता, पूर्व सरपंच मंगलसिंह वर्मा, डॉ. राजाराम राठौर, रामेश्वर मेहता, भगवत शिवहरे ने बताया कि मुख्य बाजार सड़क सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों की अनदेखी के चलते टूट गई है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस सीसी सड़क का निर्माण ग्रामीण गौरव पथ योजना के अंतर्गत करीब 2 वर्ष पहले हुआ था। सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधिशासी अभियंता अशोक सनाढ्य ने बताया कि हमारे पास शिकायत आ चुकी है। तत्काल जगह को देखकर सीसी रोड को ठीक करवा दिया जाएगा।

दुर्घटना को आमंत्रण दे रहा पुलिया पर हो रहा गड्‌ढा: मांगरोल. उपखंड क्षेत्र की रायथल पंचायत के नवलपुरा गांव से सीसवाली सड़क के बीच खाल पर बनी पुलिया में हो रहा गहरा गड्‌ढा दुर्घटना को आमंत्रण दे रहा है।

रोड रायथल से शाहपुरा मुख्य रोड से नवलपुरा होते हुए सीसवाली को जोड़ता है। जिसके बीच में पड़ने वाले खाळ पर पुलिया बनी हुई है। इस पुलिया पर लंबे समय से गड्डा हो रहा है। इस पुलिया से गुजरते वक्त वाहन चालकों को डर बना रहता है। इसके बावजूद पीडब्ल्यूडी गड्‌ढे को भरने पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें