सख्ती:प्रदेश में बिजली चोरी पकड़ने विजिलेंस करेगी सख्त चैकिंग

बारांएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश में अब शहर व गांवों में बिजली चोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के लिए विजिलेंस चैकिंग कर वीसीआर भरी जाएगी। जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम की टीमों को फील्ड में जाकर लोड चैकिंग व बिजली चोरी पकड़ने के लिए कहा गया है, ताकि मार्च से पहले 15 फीसदी बिजली छीजत का लक्ष्य पूरा किया जा सके।

प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में पंचायत समितियों व जिला परिषद के चुनावों को देखते हुए जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने बिजली चोरी पकड़ने के लिए विजिलेंस चैकिंग कम कर दी दी थी। नगर पालिकाओं के चुनावों के कारण कस्बों में भी चैकिंग नहीं थी। प्रदेश में रबी फसल की बुआई शुरू हो गई है।

3.5 महीने में पकड़ी थी 285 करोड़ की चोरी

लॉकडाउन के कारण अप्रैल-मई में विजिलेंस की कार्रवाई बंद रही। इस दौरान कई ने बिजली चोरी की। सीएम गहलोत व ऊर्जा प्रमुख सचिव के निर्देश के बाद जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने जून से विजिलेंस ने कार्रवाई शुरू की। 3.5 माह में इंजी. ने 1.57 लाख जगह चैकिंग की। इनमें से 1.20 लाख जगह चोरी पकड़ी। 285 करोड़ जुर्माना लगाया।

