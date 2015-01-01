पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विडंबना:बिलासी डैम की नहर से अभी तक नहीं मिल पा रहा है पानी

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सैकड़ों बीघा खेत पानी के अभाव में पड़े हैं पड़त

क्षेत्र के खेतों में बिलासी डैम की नहर का पानी नहीं पहुंच पाने से इस क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों किसानों के खेत सूखे पड़े हुए हैं। इन खेतों में कोई हरियाली नजर नहीं आ रही।बरसात कम होने के चलते पिछले कई दिनों से ट्यूबवेल भी जवाब दे गए हैं, जिससे किसानों के लिए परेशानी बनी हुई है। नहर में पानी नहीं आने से सैकड़ों हैक्टेयर में पलेवा नहीं होने के कारण खेत सूखे पड़े हुए हैं।कस्बा निवासी किसान अजय चौधरी ने बताया कि भंवरगढ़ स्थित बिलासी डैम से निकल रही नहर से टेल क्षेत्र के माइनर नंबर 5, 6, 7 व 8 से पानी खेतों में पहुंचने से किसान खेतों में पानी देकर फसल करते हैं, लेकिन माइनरों में अभी तक भी नहरी पानी नहीं पहुंच पाने से इस क्षेत्र के सभी खेत सूखे पड़े हुए हैं। एक तो इस वर्ष बारिश कम हुई है, वहीं बिलासी नहर के टेल क्षेत्र में पानी नहीं पहुंच पाने से किसानों की दुर्दशा हो रही है।नहर में पानी आने से बढ़ेगा वाटर लेबल: इस वर्ष बारिश कम होने के चलते इस क्षेत्र के लगभग सभी ट्यूबवेल व कुएं रीत गए हैं। पिछले कई दिनों से ट्यूबवेल भी पानी के साथ हवा भी फेंकने लगी थी, लेकिन अब वर्तमान में पाइप में पानी नहीं आकर मात्र हवा ही आ रही है। अगर टेल क्षेत्र में नहरी पानी आ जाता है तो इस क्षेत्र के कुएं व ट्यूबवेल वापस रिचार्ज होकर कई खेतों को पानी दे सकते हैं। जिससे किसानों को बहुत हद तक राहत मिल सकती है19 करोड़ रुपए से हुआ पुनर्निर्माण: बिलासी नहर परियोजना का पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार को ओर से तकरीबन 19 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत करवाकर नहर का निर्माण कार्य करवाया गया था। लेकिन इसके बावजूद अभी तक भी टेल क्षेत्र की मुख्य नहर सहित टेल क्षेत्र के माइनरों में पानी नहीं पहुंच पाने से किसान आज भी अपने खेतों को पानी पिलाने को लेकर चिंतित हैं। अभी तक भी पलेवा नहीं होने से किसानों को रबी की फसल की चिंता सता रही है। माइनरों के अंतिम छोर तक पानी नहीं पहुंचने से जमीनें सूखी पड़ी हुई हैं। किसानों ने नहर में जलप्रवाह बढ़ाने की व्यवस्था सुचारू कर टेल क्षेत्र में समय पर पहुंचाने की मांग की है।कई गांवों के किसान हैं वंचित: बिलासी नहर टेल क्षेत्र के कामठा, आकोदिया, अमलावदा, किशनगंज, रानीबड़ौद एवं कुछ क्षेत्र कांकड़दा के किसानों को बिलासी नहर में पानी छोड़ने के बावजूद तकरीबन दो माह गुजर जाने के बाद भी अभी तक इन गांवों के खेतों में पानी नहीं पहुंच पाया है। जिससे किसानों में खेतों में पलेवा करने को लेकर चिंता बनी हुई है।^ इस वर्ष कम बारिश होने के चलते बिलासी डैम तकरीबन 50 फीसदी ही भर पाया था, जिसके कारण टेल क्षेत्र तक पानी पहुंच पाना संभव सा नहीं लग पा रहा। कुछ जगह अभी नहर का निर्माण होना भी बाकी है। फिर भी किसानों की समस्या को देखते हुए टेल क्षेत्र में पानी पहुंचाने का पूरा प्रयास किया जाएगा।-बृजेश बैरवा, सहायक अभियंता, सिंचाई विभाग किशनगंज

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें