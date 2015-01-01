पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केरोसिन डाल लगा ली आग:युवक ने केरोसिन डाल लगा ली आग, परिजन अस्पताल ले जाने की बजाए ले गए मंदिर, मौत

बारां2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बसोली की घटना, अस्पताल ले जाते तो बच सकती थी जान

सथूर कस्बे में रक्तदंतिका माताजी के पास मजरे में शनिवार को घर में पारिवारिक विवाद के चलते 18 वर्षीय युवक मुकेशकुमार पुत्र रामदेव ने परिवार के सदस्यों के बाहर चले जाने के बाद घर में केरोसिन डालकर शरीर में आग लगा ली। इससे उसके शरीर के कई भाग जल गए। सूचना मिली तो परिजनों ने घायल युवक को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल ले जाने की बजाए गुढ़ा बांध के समीप स्थित दादी मां के मंदिर ले गए, वहां पर उसकी रविवार सुबह मृत्यु हो गई। इसके बाद परिजनों ने बिना पोस्टमार्टम करवाए ही मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।

पड़ाेसियाें ने कहा- एक दिन पहले परिवार में हुआ था लड़ाई-झगड़ा: आस-पड़ोस के लोगों ने बताया कि एक दिन पहले परिवार में लड़ाई-झगड़ा हुआ था। युवक ने गृह क्लेश के चलते परिजनों के काम से बाहर चले जाने के बाद पीछे से घर का दरवाजा बंद कर केरोसिन उड़ेल कर आग लगा ली। आसपास के लोगों ने घर से धुआं उठते देखा तो परिजनों को सूचित किया। परिजन उसे अस्पताल ले जाने की बजाए माताजी के मंदिर में ले गए। क्षेत्र में बहुत से लोगों में ऐसी अंध आस्था है कि मंदिर में ले जाने पर जला हुआ व्यक्ति ठीक हो जाता है। लोगों का कहना है कि गंभीर हालात में उसे अस्पताल ले जाते तो शायद उसकी जान बच सकती थी।ढोल बजाने का करते हैं काम: परिवार के लोग शादी, समारोह और गांवों में ढोल बजाने का काम करते हैं। इससे ही कमा कर अपने परिवार का गुजारा करते हैं। परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति काफी कमजोर है। युवक की शादी नहीं हुई थी और वह भी परिवार के साथ समारोह में ढोल बजाने का ही काम करता था।

