शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:103 लीटर घी-1348 लीटर रिफाइंड सोयाबीन तेल किया सीज

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • छापामार कार्रवाई में अवधि पार मिली खाद्य सामग्री को नष्ट करवाया

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य, उपखंड प्रशासन, रसद विभाग और डेयरी विभाग के संयुक्त जांच दल ने मंगलवार को शहर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में प्रतिष्ठानाें-फर्माें पर छापामार कार्रवाई की। 6-7 प्रतिष्ठानों पर जाकर जांच करते हुए नमूने लिए।सीएमएचओ डाॅ. गोकुललाल मीणा ने बताया कि एसडीएम कैलाश गुर्जर के नेतृत्व में संयुक्त जांच दल ने महेंद्र ट्रेडिंग कंपनी खोजागेट रोड का निरीक्षण कर रिफाइंड सोयाबीन तेल (खुल्ला) एवं घी ब्रांड श्रीसरस के नमूने लेकर 103 लीटर घी एवं 1348 लीटर रिफाइंड सोयाबीन तेल सीज किया। कालका ब्रेकर्स खोजागेट रोड का निरीक्षण कर स्वीट काॅर्न क्रीम स्टेज 3 पेकिट, एमडीएच सब्जी मसाला 9 पैकेट, सफेद मिर्च 2 पैकेट, चाॅकलेट 1 पैकेट, मारगो 2 पैकेट, ट्यूटिन्स 8 पैकेट को नष्ट करवाए। जनता जनरल स्टोर लंकागेट का निरीक्षण कर सरसों का तेल 6 लीटर, गरम मसाला 800 ग्राम, धनिया पाउडर 5 किलोग्राम, ब्रेकरी प्राॅडक्ट 4 किलोग्राम को नष्ट करवाए। इसी तरह एसके कोल्ड स्टोरेज, खोजागेट रोड गायत्री नगर पर जाकर जांच की, जिसमें फर्म जगन्नाथ चतुर्भुज लाठी चौमुखा बाजार के रखे हुए केथौडी पाउडर 100 किलोग्राम, पाॅटेटो चिप्स 5 किलोग्राम, सिवइयां 24 किलोग्राम, पापड़ 70 किलोग्राम और एसके कोल्ड स्टोरेज में ही रखे हुए फर्म महादेव किराना स्टोर, गुरुनानक काॅलोनी के यहां से सफेद मिर्च पाउडर 10 किलोग्राम, पापड़ कतरन 60 किलोग्राम, पोरवाल केथौड़ी पाउडर 28 किलोग्राम को नष्ट करवाया। इसी तरह जांच-पड़ताल क्रम में द फूड कस्टम देवपुरा स्थित रेस्टोरेंट के रसोईघर (किचन) का निरीक्षण किया, जहां पर अवधिपार एमडीएच बिरयानी मसाला 450 ग्राम, चना मसाला 400 ग्राम, टेरियाका सोस 500 ग्राम, एटटूएट सोस 800 एमएल, सांभर मसाला 50 ग्राम, गारलिक ब्रेड 500 ग्राम, एरोमा सीजनिंग 300 ग्राम नष्ट करवाए। गारलिक ब्रेड में फंफूद लगी हुई मिली व रसोईघर में सफाई व्यवस्था संतोषजनक नहीं पाई गई। जिस पर रेस्टोरेंट संचालक को नोटिस जारी कर फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड एक्ट में प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया। जांच दल में तहसीलदार लक्ष्मीनारायण प्रजापत, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी गिरिराज शर्मा, नायब तहसीलदार प्रीतमकुमारी मीणा, प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक नीरजकुमारी मीणा मय पुलिस जाब्ते के शामिल थे।

