केपाटन अस्पताल में हंगामा:सुबह 11 बजे अवकाश; नर्सिंगकर्मी बैठे रहे, मरीजों ने खुद ही की मरहम पट्‌टी

केशवरायपाटन9 घंटे पहले
  • अस्पताल में इलाज न मिलने पर मरीज और परिजन करते रहे शाेर-शराबा, पुलिस ने दाे को किया गिरफ्तार

केशवरायपाटन उपखंड मुख्यालय के रेफरल अस्पताल में मंगलवार काे बदइंतजामी छाई रही। नर्सिंगकर्मी भी कमरे में बैठे आपस में बातें करते रहे, इस बीच इलाज कराने के लिए राेगी आते रहे, लेकिन किसी काे उन्हें देखने और उनकी सहायता करने की फुर्सत नहीं थी। इसके पीछे वजह बताई राजकीय अवकाश यानी अस्पताल में आउटडाेर 11 बजे बंद हाे गया था। स्टाफ की अनदेखी के बीच इलाज करवाने गए अक्षय गोस्वामी को खुद ही मरहम-पट्टी करनी पड़ गई। इससे नर्सिंगकर्मी भड़क गए। नर्सिंगकर्मियों के बर्ताव से इलाज नहीं होने से परेशान दूसरे मरीजों ने रोष जताते हुए अस्पताल में हंगामा कर दिया। इस बीच अव्यवस्था से नाराज चोटग्रस्त युवक ने तैश में आकर ड्रेसिंग रूम में सामान बिखेर दिए। हंगामा बढ़ता देख अस्पताल प्रभारी को पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी।अस्पताल में हंगामे का कारण खाद्यमंत्री भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन से राजकीय शोक में अवकाश होना रहा। राजकीय शोक के कारण अस्पताल सुबह 11 बजे बंद हो गया। कई ग्रामीण मरीजों को अवकाश का पता नहीं होने के चलते इलाज करवाने अस्पताल में पहुंच गए।

आंखों देखी...नर्सिंगकर्मी बैठे रहे, मरीज खुद पट्‌टी बांध रहा थाअस्पताल में नर्सिंगकर्मी भी अवकाश को देखते हुए अपने कमरों में बैठे हुए थे। अस्पताल में हंगामे के प्रत्यक्षदर्शी कांग्रेस के पूर्व पार्षद दुर्गालाल मेघवाल ने बताया कि 11.45 बजे पत्नी को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लेकर आया था। अस्पताल में काफी संख्या में मरीज मौजूद थे। एक युवक स्वयं ही ड्रेसिंग रूम में पट्टी बांध रहा था। नर्सिंगकर्मी कमरे में बैठे थे। नर्सिंगकर्मियों की अनदेखी को लेकर मरीजों ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। इससे नर्सिंगकर्मी आवेश में आ गए। हंगामे की सूचना प्रभारी मंजू चंदेल को दी गई, जिसके बाद वे अस्पताल में आ गई।वीडियाे बनाने वाले पर भड़के नर्सिंगकर्मी, पुलिस ले गईइस पूरे घटनाक्रम का मोबाइल में वीडियो बना रहे पूर्व पार्षद पुत्र सुनील मेघवाल पर भी नर्सिंगकर्मी भड़क गए। उन्हाेंने आराेप लगाया कि पूर्व पार्षद व पुत्र भी अस्पताल में माहौल बिगाड़ने में लगे हैं। अस्पताल प्रभारी डाॅ. चंदेल ने पार्षद पुत्र सुनील मेघवाल व हंगामा करने वाले युवक अक्षय गोस्वामी के खिलाफ पुलिस को रिपोर्ट दे दी, जिस पर पुलिस दोनों को पकड़कर थाने में ले गई। बाद में पार्षद पुत्र को रिहा कर दिया। चोटग्रस्त युवक को शांतिभंग की धारा में पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि अस्पताल में हंगामा करने वाला युवक मंदबुद्धि है।

