सभा:सड़कों व पानी पर ~135 करोड़ खर्च होंगे: धारीवाल

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वायत्त शासन मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने शहर के मुद्दों लेकर जारी घोषणा पत्र पर भी मोहर लगाया

नगर निकाय मंत्री शांति धारीवाल की चुनावी सभा सोमवार रात हुई। इस सभा में स्वायत्त शासन मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने बूंदी शहर के विकास पर 135 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने की घोषणा की।उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि पैसे की कोई कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। उन्होंने नगर परिषद चुनाव में स्थानीय कांग्रेस की ओर से जारी शहर के मुद्दों को लेकर जारी घोषणा पत्र पर भी मोहर लगा दी। धारीवाल ने शहरवासियों की दुखती रग सड़कों, पानी और पर्यटन पर खास फोकस किया। उन्होंने घोषणा की कि 90 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर शहर की सभी प्रमुख सड़कें सीसी रोड में बदल दी जाएंगी। अभी बूंदी को 26 एमएलडी पानी मिल रहा है। 35 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर शहर को 50 एमएलडी पानी दिया जाएगा। जाखमुंड में 6 मोटर लगाकर और बड़ी पाइप लाइन डालकर सप्लाई कैपेसिटी बढ़ाई जाएगी। इससे बूंदी के पर्यटन को भी चार चांद लगाए जाएंगे। जैतसागर और नवल सागर झीलों का सौंदर्यकरण, उनमें जेट फव्वारे, यहां की छतरियों व पार्कों का सौंदर्यकरण होगा।दिवाली से प्रशासन शहरों के संग अभियानधारीवाल ने कहा कि दिवाली से पहले प्रशासन शहरों के संग अभियान शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। भाजपा पर तंज कसते हुए धारीवाल ने कहा कि भाजपा के नेता पालिका चुनाव सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक और धारा 370 की बदौलत जीतना चाहते हैं। पालिका चुनाव स्थानीय मुद्दों और विकास पर लड़े जाते हैं। कांग्रेस के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष और पूर्व मंत्री हरिमोहन शर्मा ने भाजपा बोर्ड में शहर की दुर्दशा, सीवरेज, अमृत पेयजल योजना में भ्रष्टाचार जैसे मुद्दे उठाए। कांग्रेस सेवा दल व अन्य संगठनों की ओर से धारीवाल व शर्मा का स्वागत किया गया।कार्यक्रम में कोटा की महापौर मंजू मेहरा, बूंदी जिला प्रभारी प्रतिष्ठा यादव, कोटा कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष रविन्द्र त्यागी, पीसीसी सदस्य सत्येश शर्मा, पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव डॉ. जफर मोहम्मद, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के उपाध्यक्ष चर्मेश शर्मा, भरत शर्मा, शिवकांत नंदवाना, विट्ठल खंडेलवाल, नवेदकेसर लखपति,ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष चेतराम मीणा, तालेड़ा ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष जगरूपसिंह रंधावा ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए।

