पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निकाय चुनाव:नगर सभापति और 5 चेयरमैन पदों के लिए 15 प्रत्याशियों ने 19 नामांकन किए दाखिल

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज हाेगी नामांकन-पत्रों की जांच, कल दोपहर तक नाम लिए जा सकेंगे वापस
  • शहर का प्रथम नागरिक अपनी पार्टी का बनाने के लिए भाजपा और कांग्रेस विरोध रोकने में लगे रहे

शहर में नगरपरिषद सभापति और देहात में लाखेरी, केशवरायपाटन, नैनवां, कापरेन के साथ इंद्रगढ़ में नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव के लिए नाॅमिनेशन के आखिरी दिन गहमागहमी बनी रही। मंगलवार काे 15 प्रत्याशियों ने 19 नाॅमिनेशन फॉर्म भरे। नगरपरिषद में सभापति पद के लिए दो प्रत्याशियों ने दो नाॅमिनेशन फॉर्म भरे। लाखेरी में पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 5 प्रत्याशियों ने पांच फार्म भरे। केशवरायपाटन में पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 2 प्रत्याशियों ने 5 नॉमिनेशन फार्म भरे। नैनवां नगरपालिका में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 2 प्रत्याशियों ने 2, कापरेन पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 2 प्रत्याशियों ने 3 और इंद्रगढ़ पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 2 प्रत्याशियों ने 2 नॉमिनेशन फॉर्म भरे हैं।नगरपरिषद सभापति सहित जिले की पांच नगरपालिकाओं के चेयरमैन के चुनाव के लिए भरे गए नामांकन फार्मों की की संवीक्षा बुधवार को होगी। गुरुवार को दोपहर 3 बजे तक प्रत्याशी नाम वापस ले सकते हैं। चुनाव मैदान में बचे प्रत्याशियों को इसी दिन चुनाव चिन्ह भी दे दिए जाएंगे। सभापति-पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 7 फरवरी रविवार सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक मतदान होगा। मतदान समाप्ति के तुरंत बाद मतगणना और रिजल्ट जारी हो जाएगा। 8 फरवरी को उपसभापति व पालिका उपाध्यक्षों का चुनाव होगा।

प्रस्तावक-देवराज गोचर, कुसुम शर्मा-उम्र-55, शिक्षा-बीए-राजनीतिक पृष्ठभूमि:-एक बार मंडी कमेटी का चुनाव लड़ चुकी हैं। पार्षद का चुनाव पहली बार लड़ा और जीती।-सामाजिक-परिवारिक पृष्ठभूमि:गृहिणी हैं, एक पुत्र, एक पुत्री हैं। बूंदी की ही बेटी और बहू हैं। बूंदी में धाबाइयों का चौक में पीहर और अमर कटला में ससुराल है। पति भगवान नुवाल बिजनेसमैन हैं। गिरिराज मित्र मंडल और माहेश्वरी महिला मंडल जैसे संगठनों से जुड़ी हैं। सामाजिक गतिविधियों में सक्रिय रही हैं।^कांग्रेस नेताओं और वार्ड की जनता को धन्यवाद जिन्होंने मुझे मौका दिया। सभापति के तौर पर अपनी योग्यता, ईमानदारी के साथ काम करूंगी, जिसकी अपेक्षा मुझसे है। मैं बूंदी की बेटी-बहू हूं, जनता की तकलीफों को बहुत करीब से समझती हूं। सभापति पद पर रहते हुए इस दर्द को कम करूंगी और जिम्मेदारी पूरी तरह निभाऊंगी।-मधु नुवाल, सभापति पद की कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

प्रस्तावक-मुकेश माधवानी-उम्र-60, शिक्षा-एमएससी (होम साइंस)-राजनीतिक पृष्ठभूमि: पहली बार पार्षद चुनाव लड़ा और जीता। अब भाजपा से सभापति पद का चेहरा हैं। 1995-96 में भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की कोषाध्यक्ष और अभी भाजपा की शहर कोषाध्यक्ष हैं।सामाजिक-पारिवारिक पृष्ठभूमि:गृहिणी हैं, एक पुत्र-एक पुत्री हैं। सामाजिक गतिविधियों में सक्रिय रही हैं। अग्रवाल समाज की जिलाध्यक्ष-शहर अध्यक्ष रही हैं। पीहर चौमहला (झालावाड़) में है। वे 20 साल झालावाड़ के संघ चालक रहे। पति सुरेश अग्रवाल बिजनेसमैन हैं और 40 साल से भाजपा में हैं। जिलाध्यक्ष छोड़ हर पद पर रह चुके हैं। अभी जिला महामंत्री हैं।^सभापति बनकर बूंदी की जनता की समस्याओं को सबके सहयोग से दूर करने का प्रयास करूंगी। अपने वार्ड और शहर की जन समस्याओं को निष्पक्ष भाव से हल करूंगी। भाजपा नेताओं और जनता को धन्यवाद, जिन्होंने मुझे इस उत्तरदायित्व के योग्य समझा।-सरोज अग्रवाल, सभापति पद के लिए भाजपा प्रत्याशी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser