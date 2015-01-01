पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजार में बरसेगा धन:धनतेरस से पहले खरीदारी के 3 मुहूर्त, बाजार में उम्मीद की रोशनी

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोग त्योहारी खरीदारी के साथ शादी की खरीदारी भी दिवाली पर ही करेंगे
  • लंबे लॉकडाउन के बाद अब काम-धंधा भी पटरी पर
  • बड़ी मुद्दत के बाद लौटी बाजार में रौनक
  • लेकिन मास्क के साथ शॉपिंग ही अभी खुद का बचाव है

कोरोना के कारण मार्च से ही लंबे लॉकडाउन और फिर अनलॉक में भी पाबंदियों के चलते पटरी से उतरे बाजार को दिवाली की ग्राहकी से रोशनी की उम्मीद है। अब बाजार में रौनक लौटने से दुकानदारों को लगता है कि लक्ष्मीजी उनके बिजनेस पर ग्राहकों के टोटे से लगा लॉकडाउन अनलॉक कर देंगी।

उम्मीद के पीछे कुछ वजह भी है। लोग अब घरों से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। बेखाैफ होकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। कई महीनों से बस जरूरतभर की चीजें ही खरीद रहे लोग त्योहार मनाना भूल चुके थे। उत्सवधर्मी शहरवासी ज्यादा दिन त्योहारों से खुद को अलग नहीं रख सकते। होली के बाद वे कोई उत्सव नहीं मना पा रहे थे। अब दीपावली जेब खोलकर उत्साह के साथ मनाना चाहेंगे। धीरे-धीरे कामधंधा पटरी पर लौटने लगा है। काराेबार चलने लगे हैं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान शादियां नहीं के बराबर हुई। अब नवंबर-दिसंबर के सीजन में काफी शादियां होंगी। मोबाइल और कई कंपनियों ने कीमतें भी घटाई हैं। दिवाली से पहले खरीदारी के कई शुभ मुहूर्त आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में लोग त्योहारी खरीदारी के साथ शादी की खरीदारी भी दीवाली पर ही करेंगे। इस बार ज्यादातर दुकानदारों ने चाइनीज सामान से दूरी बना रखी है। हालांकि पटाखे वाले जरूर इस बार प्रतिबंध से निराश हैं। कई छोटे-बड़े दुकानदार पटाखों की बिक्री से 2-3 महीने का खर्च निकाल लेते थे।

गुजरात से मंगाई झालरें: शहर में गिफ्ट एंपोरियम चलाने वाले दुकानदार तरुण राठौर ने इस बार चाइनीज माल नहीं मंगवाया है। इस बार बिजली की झालरें-राेशनी गुजरात से मंगवाई है। दिवाली पर घरों को रोशनी से सजाने बनाने के लिए लोग दुकान पर आने लगे हैं। लोग लाइट फ्लावर पोट और डेकोरेशन क्या आइटम खरीद रहे हैं। ग्राहकों का मूड देखकर लग रहा है कि इस बार दिवाली अच्छी जाएगी।

माेबाइल बिजनेस 2 कराेड़: मोबाइल विक्रेता नीरज मेहंदीरत्ता का कहना है कि 5000 रुपए से लेकर डेढ़ लाख रुपए तक के मोबाइलों की बुकिंग हो रही है। दीपावली पर मोबाइलों का बाजार डेढ़ से दो करोड़ रुपए तक जा सकता है। नवरात्र से बाजार चलने लगा और अब त्योहारी सीजन में रफ्तार पकड़ने लगा है। कंपनियों ने मोबाइलों की कीमतें 10 से 15% तक घटाई हैं। फाइनेंस कंपनी 0% ब्याज पर फाइनेंस कर रही हैं। कंपनियां ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए गिफ्ट दे रही हैं। सबसे ज्यादा मोबाइल धनतेरस पर खरीद के लिए बुक हो रहे हैं। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि लक्ष्मी पूजन के दिन भी बाजार गुलजार रहेगा।

दीपक-कलश की दुकानें सजी: मिट्टी के मटके व दीये बेचने वाले पप्पू प्रजापत को उम्मीद है कि इस बार उनकी दिवाली अच्छी गुजरेगी। शहर के सभी कोनों में 40 से 50 के करीब दीपक-मटके-कलश की दुकानें सज गई हैं। शहर के 60 से 70 घरों में भी मिट्टी के बर्तन बेचे जा रहे हैं। दीपावली पर हर घर में नई मटकी डालने की परंपरा है। बाजार में मटकी 60 से 70 रुपए की और साधारण दीए 10 रुपए के 10 दीपक बिक रहे हैं। चाइना की लाइटें भी बाजार में इस बार कम होने से लोग दीपक ज्यादा खरीद रहे हैं।

40-50 ट्रैक्टरों की बुकिंग : बाजार में 40 से 50 ट्रैक्टरों की धनतेरस के लिए बुकिंग हो चुकी है। परंतु कस्टमर बुकिंग के मुकाबले तुरंत डिलीवरी लेना पसंद करते हैं। इस वर्ष सितंबर तक ट्रैक्टरों की अच्छी डिमांड थी, परंतु फसल कटाई का मौसम शुरू होने के बाद डिमांड में कमी आ गई। गत वर्ष धनतेरस और दिवाली पर लगभग 200 से 250 ट्रैक्टर की बिक्री हुई थी। इस समय तो ट्रैक्टर निर्माता कंपनियां बाजार में डिमांड के मुताबिक ट्रैक्टर सप्लाई भी नहीं कर पा रही हैं।

बर्तन भंडार पूरी तरह से भरे: ठठेरा बाजार के बर्तन व्यापारी आशीष जैन का कहना है कि कोरोनाकाल के बाद पहले बड़े त्योहार दिवाली से व्यापारियों को काफी उम्मीद है। शहर में बर्तनों की करीब 30 दुकानें हैं। सभी दीपावली व शादी में काम आनेवाले बर्तन मंगवा रहे हैं। दिवाली से शादी-ब्याह की खरीदारी भी शुरू हो जाती है। ऐसे में बर्तन भंडार पूरी तरह से भरे हैं। दीवाली पर तांबे के बर्तन खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है।

ज्वेलरी में कई नई डिजाइनें आई : सर्राफा एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष नोरतमल अग्रवाल कहते हैं कि दीवाली के लिए बाजार पूरी तरह से तैयार है। ज्वेलरी में कई नई डिजाइनें भी आई हैं। सर्राफा व्यापारियों को अच्छी ग्राहकी की उम्मीद है। सोने में 24-25 हजार रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक की बढ़ोतरी हुई है, वहीं चांदी 13 से 14 हजार रुपए प्रति किलो उछली है। चांदी का 10 ग्राम का सिक्का पिछले साल 450 रुपए में मिल रहा था। इस बार 680 रुपए का मिल रहा है। धनतेरस व दीपावली पर सोना चांदी खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है।

ज्योतिषीय दावा-3 ग्रहाें का दुर्लभ याेग

खीण्यां के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. शिवप्रकाश दाधीच के अनुसार 14 नवंबर दीपावली को गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु में और शनि अपनी राशि मकर में रहेंगे। वहीं, शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में नीच का रहेगा। इन तीनों ग्रहों का यह दुर्लभ योग 500 साल बाद आया है। वर्ष 2020 से पहले सन् 1521 में 9 नवंबर को ऐसा योग बना था। इसी दिन उस वर्ष दीपोत्सव मनाया गया था।इस बार महालक्ष्मी पूजन चतुर्दशी के दिन ही किया जाएगा, क्योंकि प्रदोष काल में चतुर्दशी के दिन अमावस्या होने के कारण दीपावली पर्व चतुर्दशी के दिन ही मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन अमावस्या दिन में 2:20 पर प्रारंभ होकर दूसरे दिन रविवार सुबह 10:40 बजे तक रहेगी।

ये हैं सर्वश्रेष्ठ तीन मुहूर्त, जमकर करें खरीदारी
धनतेरस से पहले खरीदारी की दृष्टि से तीन महामुहूर्त बन रहे हैं। यह मुहूर्त मिनी धनतेरस के रूप में देखे जा रहे हैं। यह महामुहूर्त बाजार की रौनक बढ़ाने में श्रेष्ठ साबित होंगे। ज्योतिषाचार्य दाधीच के अनुसार 6, 8 व 12 नवंबर, इसके अलावा 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस सहित खरीद के सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त हैं। 6 नवंबर को शुक्रवार पुनर्वसु नक्षत्र साध्य योग खरीद की दृष्टि से शुभ मुहूर्त था। 8 नवंबर को सप्तमी रविवार पुष्य नक्षत्र होने के कारण सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग व रवि पुष्य योग रहेगा, किंतु यह सूर्योदय से प्रातः 8:46 बजे तक ही रहेगा।

6 नवंबर को खरीद का शुभ समय प्रातः 6:46 से 10:52 बजे तक क्रमशः चर लाभ अमृत, दोपहर 12:14 से 1:36 बजे तक शुभ, शाम 4:13 से 5:35 बजे तक चर का चौघड़िया व दोपहर 11:47 से 12:35 बजे तक खरीद की दृष्टि से शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे। 8 नवंबर को प्रातः 8:09 से 8:46 बजे तक चर का चौघड़िया सभी प्रकार की खरीद के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त रहेगा। प्रातः 6:47 बजे से 7:28 बजे तक तुला चर लग्न में वाहन, कंप्यूटर सहित अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरणों की खरीद सर्वश्रेष्ठ रहेगी। धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी किंतु 12 नवंबर को भी गुरुवार के दिन हस्त नक्षत्र, विष्कुंभ व प्रीति योग के संयोग के साथ खरीद का शुभ मुहूर्त रहेगा। धनतेरस खरीद की दृष्टि से अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है। इस दिन धन के देवता कुबेर व आयुर्वेद के प्रवर्तक भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा की जाती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें