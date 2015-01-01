पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से शादियां अनलॉक:जिले में 3 हजार जोड़े बनेंगे हमसफर

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना प्रशासन के लिए अग्निपरीक्षा से कम नहीं

देवउठनी एकादशी के अबूझ सावे पर जिलेभर में शादियों की भरमार रहेगी। मार्च में कोरोना वायरस के खतरे की शुरुआत और फिर देव सो जाने के कारण ज्यादातर शादियां टाल दी गई थी, वे भी देवउठनी एकादशी पर ही हो रही हैं। ऐसे में जिले में मोटे अनुमान के तौर पर 3 हजार से ज्यादा देवउठनी एकादशी और 29 नवंबर के सावे पर शादियां होंगी। जिनमें ज्यादातर की सूचना प्रशासन को नहीं दी गई है।

खासकर ग्रामीण इलाकों में बहुत कम लोगों ने शादी की परमिशन के लिए आवेदन किया है। नैनवां में एसडीएम के पास शादी की परमिशन के लिए करीब 100 आवेदन आए। वहीं, लाखेरी में भी करीब 100 लोगों को एसडीएम कार्यालय से शादी की परमिशन जारी की गई है।

केपाटन एसडीएम कार्यालय से करीब 20 परमिशन, वहीं तालेड़ा एसडीएम कार्यालय को अब तक 135 आवेदन मिले, सभी को स्वीकृति जारी कर दी गई। इन 135 में से 100 आवेदन केवल देवउठनी के लिए और करीब 35 आवेदन 29 दिसंबर के सावे के लिए हैं।

बूंदी एसडीएम कार्यालय के पास कितने आवेदन आए और कितनों को परमिशन दी गई, इसकी जानकारी एसडीएम से नहीं मिल सकी। मोटे तौर पर जिलेभर में करीब 500 लोगों ने ही शादी की सूचना प्रशासन को दी है। पंचायत चुनाव में व्यस्त पुलिस और प्रशासन के सामने इन शादी समारोह में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना पर निगरानी के लिए न तो इतने कर्मचारी हैं और ना ही संसाधन, इसलिए यह महज एक फॉर्मेलिटीभर है।

मैरिज गार्डनों में नो मास्क-नो एंट्री, वरना 25 हजार तक जुर्माना
वैवाहिक विवाह समारोह के लिए कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के संबंध में जारी गाइडलाइन पर चर्चा के लिए विभिन्न मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की मंगलवार को जिला मजिस्ट्रेट आशीष गुप्ता की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। बैठक में जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने निर्देश दिए कि ऐसे प्रत्येक आयोजन की सूचना पूर्व में संबंधित उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को देना अनिवार्य होगा।

विवाहस्थलों पर उचित सामाजिक दूरी रखना, मास्क लगाए रहना, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंडवाॅश एवं सेनेटाइजर की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की जिम्मेदारी होगी। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि ‘नो मास्क नो एंट्री की पूरी पालना सभी विवाहस्थल के प्रबंधकों द्वारा की जाएगी। ऐसे सभी आयोजन की आयोजनकर्ता द्वारा अनिवार्य रूप से वीडियोग्राफी करवाई जाएगी।

जिला प्रशासन भी टीमों का गठन कर विवाह आयोजनस्थलों का अपने स्तर से निरीक्षण कराएगा। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि क्षेत्रीय उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को बिना पूर्व सूचना दिए विवाह आयोजन करने, उचित सामाजिक दूरी की पालना नहीं करने पर, स्क्रीनिंग, मास्क एवं पर्याप्त सेनेटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था नहीं होने पर 5 हजार एवं ऐसा विवाह आयोजन, जिसमें 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति मौजूद हों, उन पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगेगा। बैठक में अतिरिक्त जिला मजिस्ट्रेट एयू खान, एएसपी, थानाधिकारी कोतवाली, मैरिज गार्डनों के संचालक शामिल रहे।

इनकी करनी होगी पालना...नहीं तो जुर्माना और एफआईआर होगी

  • मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी।
  • विवाह समारोह की खुद परिवार को ही वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी, ताकि जरूरत के समय पुलिस-प्रशासन देख सके।
  • सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना करनी होगी।
  • नो मास्क-नो एंट्री नियम की पालना करनी होगी।
  • समारोह स्थल के मुख्य द्वार पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंड वॉश एवं सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था रहेगी।
  • संपर्क वाली सामग्री कुर्सी, रेलिंग, डोर हैंडल्स, फर्श की बार-बार सफाई करनी होगी।
