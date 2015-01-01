पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में 35 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, अब एक्टिव केस हुए 313

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक्टिव कोरोना रोगियों का लगातार बढ़ रहा ग्राफ

जिले में एक्टिव कोरोना रोगियों का ग्राफ लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। मंगलवार को 35 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा 313 पर पहुंच गया है। अब तक जिले में 2301 कोरोना संक्रमण के केस सामने आ चुके है।

नए केस मिलने के साथ मेडिकल टीमाें ने संक्रमितों से संपर्क कर उपचार की व्यवस्था की। अधिकांश रोगी अब अपने घरों में रहकर ही डॉक्टरों से परामर्श लेकर उपचार करवा रहे हैं। दीपावली निकलने के बाद से ही कोरोना संक्रमितों के आंकड़े में बढ़ाेतरी होना शुरू हो गया था। हर दिन आंकड़ा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है।

अब शादी समारोह का सीजन शुरू हो गया है। हालांकि प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार आमजन को जागरूक करने के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद कई लोग बिना मास्क के घूमते रहे हैं, भीड़ का हिस्सा बन रहे हैं।

295 सैंपल जांच के लिए काेटा भेजे
जिला अस्पताल परिसर में कोविड-19 लैब तैयार हो गई है। इसे सर्टिफाइड भी कर दिया गया है, लेकिन टेस्टिंग के काम आने वाले इक्यूपमेंट की सप्लाई नहीं होने से अभी यहां सैंपलों की जांच का काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। पूर्व की व्यवस्था अनुसार जिले से सैंपल जांच के लिए सीधे कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज ही भिजवाए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को 295 सैंपल जांच के लिए कोटा भिजवाए गए। अभी 600 सैंपलाें की रिपाेर्ट अाने का इंतजार है।

नैनवां : 45 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट
नैनवां. सीएचसी में कोविड-19 जांच के लिए 45 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें खांसी-जुकाम, बुखार के 23, हाईरिस्क के 7 और 5 संक्रमितों के रिपीट सैंपल शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा 6 गर्भवती व 5 प्रसूताओं के भी सैंपल भी लिए गए हैं। टीम में सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. एसएल मीणा, डॉ. एलपी नागर, डॉ. लालचंद, मेलनर्स योगेंद्र महावर, राजेश स्वामी, संजय मीना, एलटी जगदीशसिंह साेलंकी, फार्मासिस्ट भूपेन्द्रकुमार शर्मा, दीपक खटाणा शामिल थे।

