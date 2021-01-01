पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:बूंदी से 500 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में 5 हजार किसान जाएंगे दिल्ली

बूंदी2 घंटे पहले
बूंदी. आंदोलन को लेकर आगामी रणनीति की घोषणा करते किसान नेता
बूंदी. आंदोलन को लेकर आगामी रणनीति की घोषणा करते किसान नेता
  • कृषि कानूनों और एमएसपी पर फैसला नहीं हाेने पर 10 फरवरी काे दिल्ली कूच

दिल्ली में लालकिले पर 26 जनवरी काे हुए घटनाक्रम के बाद सुस्त पड़े किसानों में बीती रात गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत की आंखों में पानी देखकर फिर से गर्मी पैदा हो गई है। गणतंत्र दिवस पर बूंदी में ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालने वाली स्थानीय किसान संघर्ष समिति ने फिर से अंगड़ाई लेते हुए केंद्र सरकार से पहले किसान बिलों को वापस लेने और एमएसपी लागू करने की गारंटी नहीं मिलने पर 10 फरवरी को ट्रैक्टरों से दिल्ली कूच करने का फैसला लिया है।

यहां एक रिजोर्ट में प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस कर किसान संघर्ष समिति के नेताओं ने आंदोलन की भावी रणनीति का खुलासा किया। काॅन्फ्रेंस में किसान संघर्ष समिति के जिला संयोजक संदीप पुरोहित, सरपंच संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष आनंदीलाल मीणा, हिंडाैली संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक आमोद शर्मा, केपाटन संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक व गेंडोली के पूर्व सरपंच मदन गुर्जर, तालेड़ा ब्लॉक समिति के कालूलाल सैनी, प्रवक्ता आशुतोष शर्मा, हरदेवसिंह तूर, पूर्व सरपंच कन्हैयालाल गुर्जर और गुरुद्वारा लंगर साहिब के प्रधान सुखजिंदरसिंह मौजूद रहे।

जिला संयोजक पुरोहित और सरपंच संघ जिलाध्यक्ष मीणा ने बताया 10 फरवरी को जिले की हर पंचायत से कम से कम 10 किसान 500 से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में सवार होकर दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। इसके लिए समिति ने सेक्टर प्रभारियों को जिम्मा दिया है। समिति के नेताओं का कहना था कि लालकिले का घटनाक्रम केंद्र सरकार का किसान आंदोलन को फेल करने का प्री प्लान था।

