  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Bundi
  • A Consignment Of 2000 Lid Of Branded Liquor Going From Jaipur To Kota Caught, Smuggler Was Escaping From The City Inside Bundi, Leaving The Highway

कार्रवाई:जयपुर से कोटा जा रही ब्रांडेड शराब के 2000 ढक्कनों की खेप पकड़ी, हाइवे को छोड़ बूंदी शहर के अंदर से भाग रहा था तस्कर

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • निजी बस से आ रही थी खेप, टनल के पास उतारकर कार में रखी, आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने कार सहित तस्कर को धरा

भरतपुर व भीलवाड़ा में हुई शराब दुखांतिका के बाद एक्टिव मोड में आए आबकारी विभाग ने एक कार से अंग्रेजी शराब मैकडॉवेल के करीब 2000 ढक्कनों की खेप बरामद की है। साथ ही 284 पव्वे आरएमएल (राजस्थान निर्मित अंग्रेजी शराब) व 100 पव्वे मैकडॉवेल का खाली बारदाना भी बरामद किया गया है। जयपुर से प्राइवेट बस में नकली ढक्कनों की खेप आने की आबकारी विभाग को सूचना मिल चुकी थी।आबकारी अधिकारी मनोज बिस्सा के नेतृत्व में बूंदी प्रहराधिकारी प्रमोदसिंह टीम लेकर टनल पर पहुंचे, लेकिन टीम के पहुंचने से पहले ही बस से एक कार चालक ने ढक्कन व शराब की पेटियां उतार ली। कार को पकड़ने के लिए आबकारी विभाग ने नाकेबंदी कर दी। बचकर निकलने के चक्कर में तस्कर ने कार को कोटा ले जाने के लिए हाइवे के बजाय बूंदी शहर के अंदर होकर निकलना समझदारी समझा।आबकारी विभाग की टीम को भी कार के शहर के अंदर से होकर निकलने का हिंट मिल चुका था। शाम करीब 4.30 बजे बहादुरसिंह सर्किल की और कोटा के नंबर की इंडिगो कार आती हुई दिखाई दी, जिसे रोककर तलाशी ली गई तो ढक्कन व शराब मिली। आबकारी विभाग ने इस मामले में 328 गुर्जरान बस्ती बंदा धर्मपुरा तहसील लाडपुरा थाना अनंतपुरा कोटा निवासी कार चालक रामविलास (28) पुत्र मूलचंद रेगर को गिरफ्तार किया है।

मिलावट का तरीका : एक पेटी पर 3300 रुपए का फायदा

आरएमएल (राजस्थान निर्मित अंग्रेजी शराब) सस्ती है। तस्कर मैकडॉवेल के खाली पव्वे (बारदाना) में आरएमएल को भरकर ऊपर से मैकडॉवेल ब्रांड का नकली ढक्कन लगा देते हैं। आरएमएल पव्वे की एक पेटी की कीमत 2500 रुपए है, जबकि मैकडॉवेल ब्रांड की एक पेटी की कीमत 6300 रुपए है। इस तरह से मिलावटखोर तस्करों की चांदी हो रही है। इससे आबकारी विभाग की सेल भी डाउन जा रही है।

ढक्कन को देखकर पहचानना मुश्किल हो जाता है कि यह असली है या नकली

ढक्कन को जानकार ही देखकर पहचान सकता है कि यह असली है या नकली है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी के अनुसार इनकी तस्करी लंबे समय से की जा रही है। कोई भी बोतल में शराब भरकर ये ब्रांडेड शराब के ढक्कन लगाकर महंगे दामों में बेचा जाता था। नकली ढक्कनों की कीमत 8, 10, 12 रुपए है। सबसे ज्यादा अंग्रेजी शराब मैकडॉवेल, इंपीरियल ब्लू, रॉयल स्टैग चलन में है। इन तीनों अंग्रेजी शराब के पव्वों की एक पेटी की कीमत 6300-7000 रुपए के बीच है। नामी ब्रांड की इन अंग्रेजी शराब की खाली बोतलों में सस्ती शराब भरकर इन्हीं की ब्रांड का नकली ढक्कन लगाया जा रहा था।

