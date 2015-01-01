पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुष्कर्म:तीन वर्ष से दबाव बनाकर दुष्कर्म करने के आरोपी को जेल भेजा

केशवरायपाटन4 घंटे पहले
उपखंड क्षेत्र के एक गांव में युवती को बहला-फुसलाकर तीन वर्ष से किए जा रहे दुष्कर्म के घटनाक्रम में पुलिस ने गांव के ही जितेंद्र नायक पुत्र रामभरोस को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि पीड़िता ने दाे माह पहले 2 सितंबर को आरोपी के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाते हुए प्रकरण दर्ज करवाया था।

अपनी रिपाेर्ट में उसने आरोपी के खिलाफ दबाव बनाकर तीन वर्ष से दुष्कर्म करने की शिकायत की थी। प्रकरण दर्ज करने के बाद पड़ताल की गई। इसके बाद अब आरोपी को हिरासत में लिया गया, जिसे अदालत में पेश किया गया, जहां से उसे 13 दिन की न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेज दिया गया।

