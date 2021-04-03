पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अधिकारी निलंबित:गंभीर आरोपों से घिरे जलदाय विभाग के अतिरिक्त प्रशासनिक अधिकारी निलंबित

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तकनीकी कर्मचारी संघ और कर्मचारी महासंघ एकीकृत ने सरकार काे भेजी थी शिकायत

गंभीर आरोपों से घिरे जलदाय विभाग के अतिरिक्त प्रशासनिक अधिकारी भंवरलाल चौहान को राज्य सरकार ने निलंबित कर दिया है। निलंबनकाल के दौरान उनका मुख्यालय भरतपुर रहेगा। विभागीय कर्मचारियों में चौहान की कार्यशैली को लेकर कुछ अर्से से नारजगी बनी हुई थी और इसके लिए पहले हिदायत भी दी जा चुकी थी। कर्मचारियों का आरोप था कि वे उनकी सर्विस रिकार्ड बुक खराब करने की मंशा रखते थे। इसके लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों को शिकायत भी की गई थी।जलदाय विभाग के तकनीकी कर्मचारी संघ और कर्मचारी महासंघ एकीकृत की ओर से राज्य सरकार को ज्ञापन भेजे गए थे, जिसमें चौहान पर कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए गए थे। साथ ही चौहान के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग लगातार की जा रही थी। यहां तक कि कर्मचारियों ने धरना-प्रदर्शन तक किया था।अपने पद पर रहते हुए चौहान पर कर्मचारियों की सेवा पुस्तिका में काट-छांट करने सहित कई गंभीर आरोप गए थे। आखिरकार सरकार ने निलंबन का फैसला लिया। उनके निलंबन पर खुश हुए तकनीकी कर्मचारियों ने जलदाय विभाग के एसई देवकीनंदन व्यास, एक्सईएन रविमोहन मीणा, वरिष्ठ लेखाकार संजय सक्सेना का मुंह मीठा करवाया। इस दौरान कर्मचारी महासंघ एकीकृत के जिलाध्यक्ष अनीस अहमद, अतिरिक्त महामंत्री मनोज सक्सेना, तकनीकी कर्मचारी संघ के नेता दुर्गेश चंदोलिया, शब्बीर बोहरा, पीएचईडी तकनीकी कर्मचारी संघ के नेता मूलचंद महावर, हुकुम, मनीष और बड़ी संख्या में तकनीकी कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें