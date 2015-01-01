पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मस्थल:7 माह बाद खुले आस्था स्थल, पूजा-इबादत का दौर शुरू

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • धर्मस्थलों में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना के साथ श्रद्धालुअाें की अावाजाही शुरू

कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए जिलेभर के सभी प्रमुख धर्मस्थल शुक्रवार से विधिवत रूप से खुल गए। मंदिर, मस्जिद, गुरुद्वारों और सभी धर्मस्थलों में शुक्रवार को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करते हुए श्रद्धालुओं को प्रवेश दिया गया। प्रवेश से पहले सेनेटाइजर से स्प्रे करवाया गया। कोरोनाकाल में लंबे समय से धार्मिकस्थल बंद होने से भक्तों में मंदिरों पर पहुंचने का उत्साह नजर आया। कई दिनों बाद भक्तों को भगवान के दर्शन हुए। सुबह चारभुजा मंदिर पर आरती में कई श्रद्धालु पहुंचे। इसी तरह गोपाल मंदिर, रंगनाथ मंदिर, मालनमासी बालाजी, मंशापूर्ण गणेशजी मंदिर में साफ-सफाई की गई। मंदिरों को सेनेटाइज किया गया। सुबह से ही श्रद्धालुअाें की मंदिरों में आवाजाही चलती रही। इसी तरह मदीना मस्जिद और शहर की सभी मस्जिदों में गाइडलाइन की पालना करते हुए नमाजियों ने नमाज अदा की। वजू से पहले साबुन से हाथ धुलाए गए।

केशवरायपाटन. धार्मिक नगरी में 7 माह से बंद प्रमुख धार्मिक स्थल केशवराय भगवान मंदिर, जैन धर्म के बीसवें तीर्थंकर मुनिसुव्रतनाथ अतिशय क्षेत्र व हजरत अब्दुल अजीज मक्केशाह वली की दरगाह शुक्रवार से खुलने से चहल-पहल बढ़ गई। कार्तिक मास में कई श्रद्धालु केशवराय भगवान के दर्शन नहीं होने से निराश थे। ऐसे में अलसुबह स्नान के बाद मंगलाकाल में दर्शन होने से श्रद्धालु उत्साहित रहे। मंदिर मुखिया शेषनारायण शर्मा ने बताया कि मंदिर में प्रशासन की गाइडलाइन से श्रद्धालुओं को अवगत करवाया जा रहा है। अतिशय क्षेत्र में देशभर से श्रद्धालुओं के आने का क्रम शुरू हो गया।

