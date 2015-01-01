पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Bundi
  • After Losing The Post Of District Chief, BJP Vacated The Hands, Banshilal Of Congress Became Deputy District Chief, Was Also Sarpanch Three Times After Coming From Army.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला प्रमुख पद गंवाने के बाद भाजपा के हाथ खाली, उप जिला प्रमुख बने कांग्रेस के बंशीलाल, फौज से आने के बाद तीन बार सरपंच भी रहे

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बूंदी और नैनवां में कांग्रेस के बने उपप्रधान, तालेड़ा, केपाटन अाैर हिंडाैली में भाजपा के बने उपप्रधान

उप जिला प्रमुख के नतीजेजीते- बंशीलाल मीणा, पार्टी-कांग्रेसवोट मिले-12, जीत का अंतर-01 वोटहारे- कन्हैयालाल मीणा, पार्टी-भाजपावोट मिले-11, जिला परिषद में कुल सीटें-23भाजपा के सदस्य- 12, कांग्रेस के सदस्य-11

उप जिला प्रमुख और उपप्रधानों के चुनावों के साथ ही पंचायतीराज चुनाव के इस जन उत्सव की पूर्णाहुति हो गई। चुनाव साफ-सुथरे और शांतिपूर्ण रहे। कहीं कोई तनाव, झगड़े-मारपीट की खबरें नहीं आई। इसका क्रेडिट जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस के साथ राजनीतिक दलों को भी जाता है, जिन्होंने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को काबू में रखा। शुक्रवार को उपजिला प्रमुख और पांच पंचायत समितियों में उपप्रधान चुने गए। उपजिला प्रमुख के लिए जिला परिषद सदस्यों और उपप्रधानों के लिए पंचायत समिति सदस्यों ने वोट डाले। जिला परिषद में बहुमत होने के बावजूद भाजपा न अपना जिला प्रमुख बनवा पाई और न उपजिला प्रमुख। जिला परिषद के मुखिया चुनने में भाजपा की रणनीति पूरी तरह असफल रही। शुक्रवार के चुनाव में उपजिला प्रमुख का पद भी कांग्रेस के हाथ में चला गया। गुरुवार को 5 पंचायत समितियों में से 4 में अपने प्रधान बनाने वाली भाजपा शुक्रवार को हुए उपप्रधान के चुनाव में नैनवां में डिफीट खा गई। भाजपा के 3 और कांग्रेस के 2 उपप्रधान चुने गए हैं। केपाटन में कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत होते हुए भी भाजपा ने कांग्रेस में क्रॉस वोटिंग करवाकर अपना प्रधान बनवा लिया था। जिसका बदला कांग्रेस ने नैनवां में ले लिया। खासबात यह है कि उपजिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में भाजपा में बगावत नहीं हुई। जिला प्रमुख चुनाव में भाजपा की बागी चंद्रावती कंवर को वोट देने वाले भाजपा के शक्तिसिंह आसावत ने उपजिला प्रमुख चुनाव में भाजपा को ही वोट दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें