पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निकाय चुनाव:बाड़ाबंदी : कांग्रेस व भाजपा को एमपी पसंद, प्रत्याशियों को करा रहे तीर्थाटन

बूंदी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बूंदी. भाजपा प्रत्याशी कोटा की एक होटल में बाड़ाबंदी में हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
बूंदी. भाजपा प्रत्याशी कोटा की एक होटल में बाड़ाबंदी में हैं।
  • कांग्रेस : झालरापाटन होते हुए आज कराएंगे उज्जैन में महाकाल के दर्शन भाजपा : उदयपुर से खंडवा के ओंकारेश्वर में कराएंगे ओंकारेश्वर के दर्शन

नगर निकाय चुनावों में मतदान खत्म होने के साथ ही शाम से ही कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी शुरू कर दी है। एक दिन बूंदी और कोटा में प्रत्याशियों को रखने के बाद अब उन्हें तीर्थाटन पर मध्यप्रदेश भेजा गया है। दोनों ही पार्टियों ने प्रत्याशियों के अलग-अलग ग्रुप में बाड़ाबंदी की हुई है।

कांग्रेस ने अपने प्रत्याशियों को गुरुवार रात और शुक्रवार को दिन में बूंदी जिले में ही तीन-चार अलग-अलग जगहों पर रखा। सूचना है कि कांग्रेस ने कुछ प्रत्याशियों को बूंदी में बाणगंगा स्थित नृसिंह आश्रम में, कुछ को एक प्राइवेट होटल में रखा गया तो कुछ को दौलाड़ा में एक कृषि फार्म पर भी रखा गया। शुक्रवार को 45 सवारियों की बस शहर के एक प्राइवेट होटल से झालरापाटन के लिए रवाना हुई। इनमें महिला प्रत्याशी, उनके पति, छोटे बच्चे भी शामिल थे। शुक्रवार शाम प्रत्याशियों को बसों से मध्यप्रदेश के लिए रवाना किया गया।

रात झालावाड़ जिले के झालरापाटन में स्टे का प्लान बताया गया, इसके बाद शनिवार को मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन में महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के दर्शन करने के लिए ले जाने का प्लान है। इसी तरह भाजपा ने भी मध्यप्रदेश की राह पकड़ी है। भाजपा अपने और अपने खेमे के कुछ प्रत्याशियों को कोटा के रंगबाड़ी में एक होटल में और कुछ को उदयपुर में एक होटल में रखा गया बताया। उदयपुर के ग्रुप को शुक्रवार को मध्यप्रदेश के ओंकारेश्वर धाम के लिए रवाना किया गया।

कोटा की होटल में बाड़ाबंदी में शामिल प्रत्याशियों में ज्यादातर महिलाएं हैं। प्रत्याशियों पर भाजपा फुल खर्चा कर रही है, जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को पुड़ी-सब्जी से ही काम चलाना पड़ा। इधर, कुछ मजबूत टिकाऊ कुछ प्रत्याशियों को खुला भी छोड़ रखा है। कुछ निर्दलीय पूर्व भाजपा नेता के कब्जे में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser