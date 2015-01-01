पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंगदान संकल्प:फेरों से पहले दूल्हा-दुल्हन लेंगे अंगदान संकल्प, सभी मेहमानाें से भी भरवाएंगे पत्र

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के युवा शुभम जैन और शिल्पा जैन के वैवाहिक समारोह में अाज लगेगा जागरूकता शिविर

शहर में बुधवार को एक अनूठा विवाह होने जा रहा है। इसमें दूल्हा-दुल्हन अंगदान का संकल्प लेंगे और मेहमानों को भी जागरूक कर नेत्रदान का संकल्प दिलवाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। गुरुनानक कॉलोनी निवासी शिल्पा जैन का विवाह बुधवार को देवपुरा निवासी शुभम जैन के साथ हो रहा है।

शिल्पा ने शुभम से शादी तय होने पर ही कह दिया था कि नेत्रदान के प्रति अभी लोगों में जागरुकता पूरी तरह से नहीं आई है। बहुत समझाने के बाद जाकर सिर्फ कुछ लोगों को ही यह बात समझ आई है। हम अपने शादी-समारोह में स्वयं नेत्रदान संकल्प-पत्र भरने के साथ नेत्रदान-अंगदान-देहदान की जागरूकता को बढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से शिविर लगाएंगे।

शुभम ने अपना यह निर्णय जब अपने माता-पिता और करीबी रिश्तेदारों को बताया तो सबने शुभम और शिल्पा के इस नेक कार्य की बहुत सराहना की। साथ ही, विश्वास दिलाया कि जितने भी मेहमान उस समय विवाह में आएंगे, सभी को जागरूक करके नेत्रदान का संकल्प दिलवाने का पूरा प्रयास करेंगे।

पिता के नेत्रदान के बाद से इस मुहिम में सक्रिय है शिल्पा
शाइन इंडिया फाउंडेशन संस्था के सदस्यों का कहना है कि हाड़ौती में इस तरह का अनूठा आयोजन पहली बार किया जा रहा है। शिल्पा अपने पिता के नेत्रदान के बाद से सक्रिय रूप से जुड़कर अभियान को गति दे रही है। पांच वर्ष पहले नागदी बाज़ार निवासी विनोदकुमार जैन का निधन हुआ था। उस समय उनके बड़े भाई देवेंद्र जैन के प्रयास से विनोद जैन का नेत्रदान हुआ था। नेत्रदान की पूरी प्रक्रिया को विनोदजी की दोनों बेटियों शिल्पा और निधि ने भी अच्छे से देखा था। समाज के बीच दोनों बेटियों का शाइन इंडिया फाउंडेशन की ओर से सम्मान किया गया था।

9 वर्षों से काम कर रही है शाइन इंडिया फाउंडेशन
शाइन इंडिया फाउंडेशन 9 वर्षों से नेत्रदान, अंगदान व देहदान जागरुकता, अंधता निवारण व दृष्टिहीनों के अधिकारों के लिए संपूर्ण संभाग में काम कर रही है। संस्था के प्रयासों से 496 जोड़ी से अधिक नेत्रदान लिए गए हैं। नेत्रदान की इस मुहिम को जन-अभियान बनाने के लिए संभाग के 1000 से ज्यादा ज्योति-मित्रों की टीम के अलावा नेत्रदानी परिवारों का अहम रोल है। एक नेत्रदानी परिवार अपने आसपास के लोगों के साथ-साथ अपने समाज के लोगों और रिश्तेदारों में नेत्रदान के बारे में अच्छे से जागरूक करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें