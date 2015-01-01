पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिरासत में मौत पर सदर थाना लाइन हाजिर:बूंदी-बिजौलिया मार्ग पर जाम लगाकर बोले ग्रामीण-दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर हत्या का केस दर्ज करो, एफआईआर की काॅपी दो, तब करेंगे दाह-संस्कार

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुस्सा चारों पुलिसकर्मियों पर हत्या का केस दर्ज होने के बाद माने परिजन, पुलिस की निगरानी में ही हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

पुलिस की हिरासत में युवक हरजी कंजर की मौत के बाद मंगलवार को गुस्सा और भड़क गया। सोमवार शाम मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद हरजी का शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। लेकिन, सुबह अंत्येष्टि करने से पहले परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग को लेकर बूंदी-बिजौलिया मार्ग पर सुबह 7.30 जाम लगा दिया।गुस्साए ग्रामीणों व परिजनों की मांग थी कि हत्या का केस दर्ज कर उसकी एफआईआर की काॅपी यहां लाकर दो, तब ही अंत्येष्टि करेंगे। सूचना मिलने पर बूंदी कोतवाली सीआई लोकेंद्र पालीवाल, सदर सीआई शौकत खान जाब्ते के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और समझाइश की। इसी दौरान भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष महिपतसिंह हाड़ा, रामेश्वर मीणा, भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष लोकेश शर्मा भी वहां पहुंच गए। एफआईआर की कॉपी हाथ में आने के बाद ही परिजनों ने शव का अंतिम संस्कार किया। शव का अंतिम संस्कार होने तक दोनों सीआई, जाब्ता व भाजपा पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे। गौरतलब है कि सोमवार को पुलिस हिरासत में युवक हरजी कंजर की मौत के बाद परिजनों और ग्रामीणों ने हंगामा किया था। मंगलवार को भी सड़क जाम कर ग्रामीणों ने दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर हत्या का केस दर्ज करने की मांग की। इस पर सदर थाने के सीआई सहित 45 पुलिसकर्मियों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया। इसके साथ ही 4 पुलिसकर्मियों को सस्पेंड करते हुए हत्या का मामला दर्ज हुआ।

यह था मामला: परिजनों ने पुलिस की मारपीट से युवक की मौत का लगाया था आरोप

पुलिस हिरासत में हरजी कंजर की मौत के बाद बूंदी में माहौल पूरी तरह गरमा गया। परिजनों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर मारपीट करने व जबर्दस्ती चौकी पर ले जाने का आरोप लगाया। वहीं पुलिस का कहना था कि जुआ-सट्‌टे की कार्रवाई करने के लिए पुलिस मौके पर गई थी, रास्ते में हरजी की तबीयत खराब हो गई थी। मामले को लेकर परिजन किसी भी बात पर मानने को तैयार नहीं थे। न्यायिक अधिकारी द्वारा जांच शुरू करने के बाद परिजन पोस्टमार्टम के लिए तैयार हुए। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सोमवार देर शाम को ही डीआईजी रविदत्त गौड़ बूंदी पहुंच गए थे और मामले पर निगरानी बनाए रखी।

पुलिस को दीवाली की मंथली देने के लिए सड़कों पर मांगी भीख, उद्देश्य...ताकि किसी निर्दोष की जान नाजायज वसूली में न जाए

बूंदी. पुलिस हिरासत में हरजी कंजर की मारपीट से मौत पर भाजपा नेताओं व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुलिस को दीवाली की मंथली देने के लिए लोगों से भीख मांगी। भीख मांगने के दौरान कार्यकर्ता आमजन से यही आग्रह कर रहे थे कि कहीं प्रदेश में फिर किसी निर्दोष की नाजायज वसूली में जान न चली जाए, इसके लिए आमजन हमें भीख दे। हम उस भीख से पुलिस के लिए राशि जुटाकर उसकी मांग पूरी करेंगे।भाजपा नेता रूपेश शर्मा ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिन से प्रदेश में महिला अत्याचार, अपराध से कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर सवाल उठते आए हैं। उस पर पुलिस की ये नाजायज वसूली जिसकी भेंट एक निर्दोष की मौत गंभीर सवाल खड़े करती है। जिम्मेदार पुलिस अधिकारियों को ऐसे रिश्वतखोर लोगों पर नजर रखकर कठोर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेश प्रतिनिधि रूपेश शर्मा के साथ निवर्तमान पार्षद मुकेश माधवानी, दिवाकर जैन, विहिप के बूंदी प्रखंड अध्यक्ष पीताम्बर शर्मा, शहर अध्यक्ष मनमोहन अजमेरा, भाजपा नेता दुर्गालाल गुर्जर कोली, भाजपा के पूर्व पार्षद विनोद शृंगी, बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व सचिव नगेन्द्रसिंह हाड़ा, गुंजन शर्मा, भंवरसिंह हाड़ा, मोनिल सोनी, एडवोकेट मनीष श्रीमाल, एडवोकेट निशांत सोनी, अंशुल जोशी, शुभम मंत्री, नितेश गौतम, आयुष शर्मा, रघुनंदन शर्मा, जमनाशंकर राठौर व परमेश्वर शर्मा ने पुलिस की इस नाजायज वसूली से उपजे विरोध को लेकर व्यंगातमक लहजे में संदेश देते हुए अहिंसा सर्किल से लेकर अदालत परिसर तक आमजन से भीख मानकर पुलिस के लिए मंथली व दीपावली का चंदा एकत्र किया।

