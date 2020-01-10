पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन इसलिए:कृषि बिल के विरोध में बंद रही बूंदी कृषि उपज मंडी, किसान संगठन ने अध्यादेशों की प्रतियां जलाईं

बूंदी13 घंटे पहले
  • इस विधेयक को स्वीकृति मिलती है तो मंडी व्यवस्था खत्म हो जाएगी

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित कृषि बिल के विरोध में ऑल इंडिया किसान महापंचायत के आह्वान पर सोमवार को बूंदी कृषि उपज मंडी में भी कारोबार बंद रखकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया।श्रीआढतियां संघ अध्यक्ष हनुमानप्रसाद माहेश्वरी, सचिव नीरज अग्रवाल, मुनीम संघ के त्रिलोक कुमावत ने संबोधित किया। प्रदर्शन के दौरान उपाध्यक्ष रोहित झालानी, सह सचिव गिरीश ओझा, सदस्य मुरली मनोहर झंवर, जगदीश शृंगी, अनिल जैन, सत्यनारायण मालव, श्याम सोनी, सुनील जैन, प्रहलाद नागर, रामचरण धाकड़, सुखदेव शर्मा, मुनीम संघ अध्यक्ष रमेश मीणा, उपाध्यक्ष एनके राठौर, सचिव कृष्णकुमार कुमावत, ताेलाराम मौजूद रहे।कृषि विधेयक के विरोध में सोमवार को ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष चेतराम मीणा के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन कर राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें लिखा कि वर्तमान में पूंजीपतियों की हितेशी, किसान विरोध केंद्र सरकार की ओर से नया कृषि विधेयक लाकर किसानों की कमर तोड़ने में लगी है। अगर इस विधेयक को स्वीकृति मिलती है तो कृषि प्रधान भारत देश में किसानों को नुकसान होगा। इस विधेयक को स्वीकृति मिलती है तो मंडी व्यवस्था खत्म हो जाएगी। इस लिए केंद्र के विधेयक का विरोध किया है। इस विधेयक से निजी कारोबारियों की मनमानी बढ़ जाएगी। इससे किसान कृषि की बजाय मजदूरी पर आधारित रह जाएंगे। इस विधेयक से किसानों की खेती पर निजी कपंनियों का अधिकार हो जाएगा। किसान अपनी इच्छानुसार व अधिक उपज देने वाले कृषि कार्य नहीं कर पाएगा। ज्ञापन देने वालों में देवराज गोचर, महावीर मीणा, बाबूलाल वर्मा, राधाकिशन, प्रेमशंकर राठौर, प्रेमशंकर बैरवा, रामरतन, विष्णु मीण्ा, लक्ष्मण मीणा, बबीता, सत्यनारायण गर्ग शामिल रहे।देई. कृषि उपज मंडी देई के बाहर किसान महापंचायत की ओर से सोमवार को किसानों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन कर कृषि अध्यादेशों की प्रतियां जलाई। किसान बस स्टैंड पर एकत्रित हुए, जहां से रैली के साथ नारेबाजी करते हुए मंडी गेट पर पहुंचे, वहां पर प्रतियां जलाकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद राष्ट्रपति के नाम कानूनगो को ज्ञापन सौंपा। किसान महापंचायत के जिलाध्यक्ष तुलसीराम सैनी ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश पारित करवा दिया है। इस पर किसानों से चर्चा नहीं की किसानों से आमराय नहीं ली गई है। इसलिए पूरे देश के किसान अध्यादेश को वापस लेने के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे हुए हैं। किसान महापंचायत के तहसील अध्यक्ष भरतराज मीना, महामंत्री कजोड़मल धाकड़, केपाटन प्रभारी राजेंद्र नागर, देई प्रभारी गिरिराज सैनी, हेमंत बैरवा, जितेंद्रकुमार सैनी, परमजीत मीना, नरेशकुमार नागर दीपक सैनी, रामदेव सैनी शामिल रहे।इंद्रगढ़. तहसील कार्यालय में सोमवार को कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने तहसीलदार नरेंद्रसिंह को राज्यपाल के नाम से एक ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किसान विरोधी कानून लाकर उद्योगपतियों को लाभ पहुंचाने वाले कानून को खारिज करने की मांग की गई। ज्ञापन देने वालों में नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सन्मति हरकारा, पूर्व पंसस बाबूलाल गुर्जर, सरपंच महावीर मीणा, शंकरलाल बैरवा, उपसरपंच रामविलास मीणा, केसरीलाल मीणा, ओमसिंह हाड़ा, बबलू मीणा, इलियास खान, संदीप राजावत, नौशाद खान, जुबेर खान, रामजीलाल मीणा मौजूद रहे।

कृषि उपज मंडी और समर्थन मूल्य बंद करना चाहती है सरकार: कांग्रेस

लाखेरी. केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लाए कृषि विधेयक का कांग्रेस ने जोरदार विरोध किया है। सोमवार को ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस की ओर से एसडीएम कार्यालय के सामने एकत्र होकर विधेयक को किसान विरोधी बताया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार भविष्य में विधेयक के मार्फत कृषि उपज मंडियों और समर्थन मूल्यों को बंद करने की मंशा रखती है। किसानों को अपनी उपज सीधे बेचने और इस क्षेत्र में कारपोरेट को शामिल करने के पीछे यही मंशा जाहिर हो रही है, ताकि किसान समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ नहीं ले सके, जबकि कृषि क्षेत्र में निजी क्षेत्र के व्यापारियों और उद्योगपतियों को शामिल करने से उपज मंडियों पर संकट के बादल जाने वाले हैं। टैक्स लगाने से किसान मंडियों मे उपज नहीं बेच पाएंगे और व्यापारी इसका लाभ उठाएंगे। कांग्रेस ने राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन एसडीएम प्रमोदकुमार को देकर इसे किसान विरोधी बताया। ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा, मेघराज चौधरी, सुरेंद्र हरकारा, पूर्व चेयरमैन लक्ष्मीचंद महावर, महावीर गोयल, महावीर गर्ग, विनोद बैरवा, पवन गोयनका, रामगोपाल मीणा, आसिफ अली, श्यामसुंदर सैनी, जेपी सोनी मौजूद रहे।

