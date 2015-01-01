पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस कस्टडी में मौत का आरोप:परिवार बोला- दिवाली का खर्चा देने से मना किया तो उठा ले गए थे पुलिस वाले

बूंदी4 मिनट पहले
रामनगर गांव के हरजी कंजर की मौत हुई।
  • हंगामा कर रहे परिजनों की मांग है कि परिवार में से एक व्यक्ति को सरकार नौकरी दी जाए

जिले के सदर थाना इलाके के रामनगर गांव में पुलिस कस्टडी में एक व्यक्ति की मौत का मामला सामने आया है। जिसकी जानकारी मिलने के बाद परिवार अस्पताल में भी प्रदर्शन पर बैठ गया। जिसमें परिवार द्वारा दिन में करीब 2.30 बजे से अपनी मांगे मनवाने के लिए शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं होने दिया। जिसके बाद शाम को न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट के मौके पर पहुंचने के बाद समझाइश शुरू हुई।

मृतक के बेटे का आरोप है कि उसके पिता हरजी कंजर से पांच पुलिसवाले दो बाइक पर दिवाली का खर्चा मांगने आए थे। जिन्हे मना करने पर जबरदस्ती उठाकर ले गए। इस दौरान परिजनों ने भी पुलिसकर्मियों को रोकने का काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन वे नहीं माने। परिवार ने बताया कि पहले हरजी कंजर को दौलत पुरा चौकी ले जाया गया। जहां परिजन भी उनके पीछे पहुंचे। जिसके बाद हरजी कंजर को अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

हरजी कंजर को साथ ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी।
परिजनों का आरोप है कि पुलिस कस्टडी के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। मौत के कारण का फिलहाल खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। हंगामा कर रहे परिजनों की मांग है कि परिवार में से एक व्यक्ति को सरकार नौकरी दी जाए। साथ ही 20 लाख रुपए की भी मांग की गई है। वहीं, दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ 302 में मुकदमा दर्ज करने की भी मांग की जा रही है।

वहीं, घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद तमाम अधिकारी, विधायक मौके पर पहुंचे। जिसके बाद से समझाईश की जा रही है।

अस्पताल में हंगामा करते परिजन।
