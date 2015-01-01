पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बूंदी में पुलिस हिरासत में मौत पर बवाल:परिजन ने जाम लगाया, हत्या का मामला होने के बाद हटे; 31 अधिकारी और कर्मचारी बदले

राजस्थान10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रामनगर गांव के हरजी कंजर की पुलिस कस्टडी में मौत हो गई। यह फोटो पुलिसवालों की हरजी कंजर को ले जाते हुए की है।

सदर थाना इलाके के रामनगर गांव में सोमवार को पुलिस कस्टडी में एक व्यक्ति की मौत के मामले में मंगलवार को चौकी के पांचों लोगों को लाइन हाजिर किया गया है। इसके साथ सदर थाने में भी नया स्टाफ तैनात किया गया। कुल 31 पुलिस अधिकारी और कांस्टेबल को सदर थाने में बदला गया है। गौरतलब है कि हरजी कंजर की पुलिस कस्टडी में मौत के बाद ये कार्रवाई की गई।

इससे पहले मंगलवार सुबह मृतक के परिजन ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर बूंदी बिजौलिया सड़क मार्ग जाम कर दिया। इसके बाद आईजी रविदत्त गौड़ मौके पर पहुंचे। आरोपियों के खिलाफ 302 का मामला दर्ज होने के बाद प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने जाम खोला। जिसके बाद सड़क पर यातायात सुचारू हो पाया।

ये है मामला

मृतक हरजी के पुत्र बबलू व भाई बीबू का कहना है कि दोपहर 2 बजे दो मोटरसाइकिलों पर सदर थाने से हेडकांस्टेबल सत्यनारायण, कांस्टेबल हनुमान, प्रहलाद, एसआई मदन व एक और आए। इनमें से कुछ वर्दी और कुछ सिविल ड्रेस में थे। पहले तो वे दीपावली के लिए चंदा मांगने लगे। इस पर हरजी ने उन्हें 500 रुपए देने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन पुलिसकर्मी नहीं माने और हरजी को मारपीट कर जबर्दस्ती पकड़कर ले जाने लगे। एक पुलिसकर्मी ने तो हरजी का गला पकड़ रखा था। उसे जबरदस्ती बाइक पर बैठाकर चौकी ले गए। हम वहां पहुंचे तो हरजी बेसुध पड़ा था। हम उसे अस्पताल लाए, जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक के पुत्र सुल्तानसिंह ने एसपी को परिवाद देकर दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की है।

पुलिस का कहना है कि पुलिस जुआ-सट्‌टे की कार्रवाई के लिए गई थी। पुलिसकर्मी हरजी को बाइक पर बैठाकर ला रहे थे, रास्ते में तबीयत खराब हो गई। उसे अस्पताल लेकर आए, जहां मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें