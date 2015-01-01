पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

15 साल की बच्ची की दर्दनाक मौत:घनी आबादी में दौड़ा अनियंत्रित ट्रोला, लोग जान बचाकर भागते रहे; मां-बेटी को रौंदा

बूंदी17 मिनट पहले
अस्पताल में प्रियल को डॉक्टरों मृत घोषित कर दिया।
  • घटना के बाद चालक मौके से भाग गया और खलासी एक मकान में घुस गया

जिले के नैनवां में शुक्रवार देर शाम एक अनियंत्रित ट्रोले ने बच्ची की जान ले ली। शुक्रवार देर शाम हुई इस घटना ने शहर के पालिका भवन और उसके आसपास के क्षेत्र में कोहराम मचा दिया। दरअसल घनी आबादी में घुसे अनियंत्रित ट्रोले ने गढ़पोल दरवाजे के मां-बेटी को कुचल दिया। जिससे बेटी की मौत हो गई और इसकी मां गंभीर घायल हुई। जिसके चलते शनिवार को पूरे शहर का बाजार बंद रखे गए। लोगों ने पूरी घटना में कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन देकर आर्थिक सहायता की मांग की है।

जानकारी अनुसार, शुक्रवार देर शाम को सबसे पहले ट्रोला पालिका भवन के बाहर एक कार से टकराया। इस दौरान ट्रोला कार को घसीटा हुआ ले गया। कार में मौजूद तीनों लोगों ने कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई। जिसके बाद तेज रफ्तार ट्रोला गढपोल दरवाजे से अंदर घुस गया। जहां बालाजी के दर्शन कर घर जा रही मां-बेटी को कुचल कर आगे निकल गया। जिसके बाद टोड़ापोल पर दरवाजे की तरफ रास्ते में खड़ी बाइकों को रौंदता हुआ, गुलरिया के पास एक मंदिर का चबूतरा व सीढ़ीयों को तोड़ते हुए मकान व दुकान पर जाकर फंस गया।

विरोध में बंद रहे नैनवां शहर के बाजार।
विरोध में बंद रहे नैनवां शहर के बाजार।

इसके बाद चालक मौके से भाग गया और खलासी एक मकान में घुस गया। जहां भीड़ जमा हो गई बाद में पुलिस ने खलासी को थाने पहुंचाया। इससे पहले रास्ते में ट्रोले ने कई मकानों के छज्जे व चबूतरियों को भी तोड़ दिया।

मां कोटा रैफर
हादसे में प्रियल जैन उर्फ काया (15) व इसकी मां रेखा (40) घायल हो गई। जिनको लोगों ने अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां प्रियल को डॉक्टरों मृत घोषित कर दिया। मां रेखा को गंभीर घायल होने के कारण कोटा रैफर किया गया।

