वारदात:सूने मकान के ताले तोड़कर बदमाशों ने जेवर, एलईडी और महंगी साड़ियां की पार

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • गुरुनानक कॉलोनी गुरुद्वारे वाली गली में हुई घटना, परिजन एक दिन के लिए गए थे काेटा

शहर की गुरुनानक कॉलोनी स्थित गुरुद्वारे वाली गली में एक सूने मकान के ताले तोड़कर कुछ बदमाश सोने-चांदी के जेवर, एलईडी व महंगी साड़ियां, सूट चुराकर ले गए। सूचना मिलने के बाद कोतवाली पुलिस ने आकर मकान का मुआयना किया और चाेरी की जांच शुरू कर दी है। मंगलवार सुबह फोरेंसिक लेब की टीम भी आ गई।एंब्रॉयडरी का काम करने वाले अशोककुमार पंजाबी ने बताया कि 31 जनवरी को दिनभर दुकान पर काम करने के बाद शाम 5.30 बजे वे अपनी पत्नी के साथ पुत्र व पुत्री से मिलने के लिए कोटा गए थे। एक फरवरी की रात 8 बजे वापस बूंदी लौटे। घर के बाहर बनी चारदीवारी के गेट पर ताला लगा हुआ था। ऐसे में सबकुछ सामान्य लगा, लेकिन जैसे ही ताला खोलकर अंदर दाखिल हुए तो होश उड़ गए। मैन गेट का ताला टूटा हुआ था। अंदर जाने पर देखा तो कमरे व किचन का ताला भी चोरों ने तोड़ रखा था। सामान बिखरे हुए थे। इस पर पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम और कोतवाली में फोन कर सूचना दी। बदमाश अलमारी का लॉक तोड़कर सोने के 5-7 लोंग, टॉप्स की एक जोड़ी, चांदी की पायजेब की दो जोड़ी और एलईडी ले गए। इसके अलावा किचन के अंदर बने हुए कमरे पर ताला नहीं लगा हुआ था।बदमाश छोटे बक्से में रखी हुई 4-5 महंगी साड़ियां व 3-4 सूट भी चुरा ले गए। मंगलवार सुबह कोतवाली पुलिस दुबारा जांच करने के लिए आई और फोरेंसिक लेब की टीम ने भी साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं। पुलिस ने केस पंजीबद्ध कर लिया और चाेराें की तलाश शुरू करने का दावा किया है।

