अब दूसरा पक्ष आंदोलन की राह पर:नगर परिषद प्रशासन ने अलसुबह ही कुंड के पास पार्किंग स्थल से हटाए अतिक्रमण ताे थड़ी हाेल्डर्स विराेध में एकजुट

बूंदी9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्रवाई से नाराज थड़ी होल्डर्स ने दिया धरना, लगाया जाम

शहर के इंदिरा मार्केट में कुंड के पास अतिक्रमण से क्षेत्रीय काराेबार प्रभावित हाे रहा था। इस बाजार के लिए यह स्थान पार्किंग के लिए उपयाेग में आता, लेकिन इससे पहले ही अतिक्रमण हाेते गए। स्थानीय व्यापारी इसके खिलाफ 12 नवंबर काे जाम लगा चुके थे। इसके बाद नगर परिषद के आयुक्त ने उन्हें 17 नवंबर काे अतिक्रमण हटवाने का भराेसा दिया था। व्यापारियों को दिए लिखित आश्वासन के बाद एक्शन मोड पर आए नगर परिषद प्रशासन के अतिक्रमण निरोधक दस्ते ने मंगलवार अलसुबह कुंड के समीप से अतिक्रमण को हटा दिया।सुबह ठेले-थड़ियां लगाने वाले वहां पहुंचे तो दस्ते में शामिल कर्मचारी ट्रॉलियों में लकड़ी के तख्ते रख रहे थे। मैदान करीब-करीब साफ हो चुका था। बदले हुए नजारे को देखकर नाराज फुटकर दुकानदारों ने दस्ते को रोकना चाहा, लेकिन कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि वे आयुक्त के आदेश पर कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। यदि उन्हें बात करनी है तो नगर परिषद में आकर आयुक्त से बात करें। सभी फुटकर दुकानदार एकराय से नगर परिषद कार्यालय में पहुंचे तो पता चला कि आयुक्त दोपहर 12 बजे मिलेंगे। इस पर आक्रोशित दुकानदार वापस आ गए और टेंट लगाकर धरना देकर बैठ गए। उनकी सुध लेने के लिए जब कोई अधिकारी नहीं आया तो फुटकर दुकानदारों का सब्र भी जवाब देता नजर आया और सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे चौगान गेट के बाहर जाम लगाकर बैठ गए। हालांकि इस बीच पुलिस जाब्ता वहां मौजूद रहा। पुलिसकर्मियों ने दुकानदारों को काफी समझाना चाहा, लेकिन वे नहीं माने।

वार्ता में नतीजा नहीं निकलाजाम लगाकर बैठे फुटकर दुकानदारों से बात करने के लिए आयुक्त महावीरसिंह सिसोदिया चौगान गेट पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने दुकानदारों से स्पष्ट कहा कि कोर्ट के आदेश की पालना की जा रही है। यहां बैठने वाले 22 जनों को हटाया जाना है। हालांकि दुकानदारों ने भी उन्हें कोर्ट के आदेश दिखाने चाहे, लेकिन उन्होंने कहा कि वे आदेश की पालना कर रहे हैं। छोटी काशी फुटकर व्यापारी विकास समिति अध्यक्ष अनिलकुमार शृंगी ने कहा कि कार्रवाई से पहले कम से कम सूचना तो दी जानी चाहिए थी। पूरे बाजार में थड़ी-ठेले लगे हुए हैं। यहां तक कि बड़े दुकानदारों ने भी अपनी दुकानों के आगे सामान फैलाकर रखे हुए हैं, उन्हें कोई कुछ नहीं कहता है। कुछ दुकानदारों के दबाव में आकर नगर परिषद हमारे खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रहा है। यहां बैठने वाले अधिकांश फुटकर व्यापारी 20-25 सालों से थड़ियां लगाकर अपने परिवार चला रहे हैं।इंद्रा मार्केट में दुकानदारों से की समझाइश: जाम के बाद नगर परिषद के अतिक्रमण निरोधक दस्ते ने इंदिरा मार्केट में दुकानदारों को अपनी दुकानों के आगे फैला रखे सामानों को हटाने के लिए समझाइश की गई। कई दुकानदारों ने सामान हटा लिए और कई दीपावली के त्याेहार का हवाला देते नजर आए। हालांकि इसी तरह का माहौल कोटा रोड पर भी बना हुआ है। यहां भी दुकानदार सामान फैलाएं रखते हैं।

