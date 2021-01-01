पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्दी के तीखे तेवर:शीत का सितम...6 डिग्री पारा लुढ़ककर 60 पर पहुंचा, धूप निकली, पर नहीं मिली राहत

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घरों और दफ्तरों में गर्म कपड़ों में भी ठिठुरे लोग, अभी नहीं पड़ेगा पाला

जिले में सोमवार को तापमान में 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट के साथ ही सर्दी चमक गई। कड़ाके की सर्दी से शाम होते ही बाजार सूने हो गए। लोगों की कंपकंपी छूटने लगी। दिन में धूप तो निकली, लेकिन सर्दी से राहत दिलाने में कामयाब नहीं हो सकी। घरों में लोग गर्म कपड़ों में भी ठिठुरते रहे। अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान गिरकर 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया। शनिवार तक न्यूनतम तापमान 6 से 7 डिग्री के आसपास ही बने रहने की संभावना है। शीतलहर की वजह से रात बेहद ठंडी रही।शीतलहर के ये प्रभावमौसम विज्ञान केंद्र ने शीतलहर के चलते लोगों से सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी है। कहा गया है कि सर्द हवाएं ठंड बढ़ा रही हैं। ठंड के लंबे समय तक संपर्क में रहने से शीतदंश होने की आशंका बढ़ सकती है। शीतलहर दलहनी फसलों और पशुओं को प्रभावित कर सकती है।ऐसे बच सकते हैंमौसम विज्ञान केंद्र ने शीत दिनों में ठंड में लंबे समय तक न रहने की सलाह दी है। कहा गया है कि अपने सिर, गर्दन, हाथ और पैर की उंगलियों को कवर करें, ताकि शारीरिक गर्मी की कमी न हो। बाहरी गतिविधियों से बचें या सीमित कर दें। शीतदंश-हाइपोथर्मिया होने पर तुरंत डाॅक्टर को दिखाएं। पालतू जानवरों व पशुधन को ठंडे मौसम से बचाने का बंदोबस्त करें।

पाले की स्थितियां अभी नहीं बनी, पर कोल्डवेव से बचाव है जरूरी

तापमान 4 डिग्री या इससे नीचे जाने और रात में शीतलहर चलने पर पाला पड़ने की स्थितियां बनती हैं। हालांकि मौसम विभाग ने बूंदी के लिए कोई वॉर्निंग अभी जारी नहीं की है। कृषि उपनिदेशक रमेशचंद जैन के मुताबिक अभी पाला पड़ने की आशंका नहीं है, पर शीतलहर से सावधान रहें। इधर, मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र जयपुर के अनुसार उत्तर भारत से एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजरने से उत्तरी हवाओं का प्रभाव चल रहा है। अगले तीन दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser