शक्ति प्रदर्शन:चुनाव प्रभारी के सामने कांग्रेस के दावेदारों का शक्ति प्रदर्शन

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • विधानसभा वार कार्यकर्ताओं से मिली प्रभारी विधायक शकुंतला रावत

पंचायतराज चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस की जिला प्रभारी के आने पर टिकट के दावेदारों में गहमागहमी दिखाई दी। प्रदेश कांग्रेस की ओर से चुनाव के लिए नियुक्त प्रभारी बानसूर विधायक शकुंतला रावत ने निजी होटल में दावेदारों से आवेदन लिए। अपने समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे दावेदारों ने नारेबाजी के साथ शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया। जिलेभर से बड़ी संख्या में टिकट के दावेदार बूंदी पहुंचे। प्रभारी रावत बूंदी, हिंडौली व केशवरायपाटन विधानसभा क्षेत्रवार कार्यकर्ताओं से मिली। टिकट के दावेदार व पार्टी पदाधिकारी अलग-अलग प्रतिनिधिमंडलों में मिले। इस दौरान पूर्वमंत्री हरिमोहन शर्मा, पूर्व विधायक सीएल प्रेमी, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख राकेश बोयत, महावीर मीणा, श्रीनाथसिंह हाड़ा, अरबन बैंक अध्यक्ष सत्येश शर्मा साथ रहे। प्रभारी रावत ने पूर्वमंत्री हरिमोहन शर्मा से अलग से चर्चा की। उन्हाेंने चुनाव के पहलुओं पर विमर्श किया। रावत ने कांग्रेस के सभी निवर्तमान ब्लॉक अध्यक्षों से व्यक्तिगत रूप से फीडबैक लिया। बूंदी ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष चेतराम मीणा, तालेड़ा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष जगरूपसिंह रंधावा, हिंडौली ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष दिनेश शर्मा, केशवरायपाटन ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष मुरली मीणा, एडवोकेट अब्दुल अजीज, इंद्रगढ़ ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा ने प्रभारी को चुनाव में संगठन की तैयारी से अवगत करवाया।

