जानलेवा धमकी:व्यापारी से लूटपाट, जानलेवा धमकी देने पर कांग्रेस नेता नामजद, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

बूंदी9 घंटे पहले
  • आरोपी परमेश्वर झंवर है कांग्रेस नेता, व्यापारियों में रोष, कोतवाली में दी रिपोर्ट, कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन

शहर के कांग्रेस नेता परमेश्वर झंवर के खिलाफ व्यापारी से लूटपाट करने, जातिसूचक गालियां देने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने काे लेकर शहर कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट दी गई है। वहीं, व्यापारियों ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर झंवर के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई कराने की मांग की है। कलेक्टर को दिए ज्ञापन में यह भी लिखा गया है कि झंवर ने कोर्ट के आदेश के खिलाफ जाकर अतिक्रमणकारियों की मदद की। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा नगर परिषद के माध्यम से नगर-सागर कुंड पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण को कोर्ट के आदेश पर हटाया गया। उसी संदर्भ में परमेश्वर झंवर द्वारा अतिक्रमियों के समर्थन में अवैध रूप से धरना देकर रोड जाम किया गया। उसके उपरांत परमेश्वर झंवर अपनी राजनीति दिखाते हुए राज बूट हाउस के मालिक व इंदिरा मार्केट एवं पुरानी धानमंडी व्यापार मंडल के सचिव प्रशांत मोदी की दुकान पर कुछ लोगों को लेकर पहुंच गया व जबरन दुकान से एक लाख रुपए का सामान उठाया लिया। इसी बीच शूज व्यापारी पुरुषोत्तम बायर ने जब इसका विरोध किया तो परमेश्वर झंवर ने उस व्यापारी को जातिसूचक शब्दों में गालियां दी। प्रशांत मोदी दुकान के मालिक हैं, वे अपनी दूसरी दुकान से यहां पहुंचे तो उनको भी आरोपी परमेश्वर झंवर ने भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां दी एवं जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इस तरह की घटना भरे बाजार में हुई। झंवर ने अपना राजनीतिक प्रभाव दिखाते हुए कोर्ट की भी अवहेलना की है। प्रशांत मोदी के अनुसार इस घटनाक्रम से इंदिरा मार्केट, पुरानी धानमंडी व्यापार मंडल व समस्त व्यापार मंडलों में रोष है और इसकी रिपोर्ट व्यापार मंडलों द्वारा सिटी कोतवाली में दर्ज कराई गई है। साथ ही कलेक्टर को भी अवगत कराया गया है। अगर जल्द ही जिला प्रशासन द्वारा परमेश्वर झंवर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो संयुक्त व्यापार संघ अपने सभी व्यापार मंडलों को लेकर आंदोलन करने को मजबूर होगा। ज्ञापन देने वालों में इंदिरा मार्केट व पुरानी धानमंडी व्यापार मंडल, क्लॉथ मर्चेंट एसोसिएशन, हेयर ड्रेसर सेलून एसोसिएशन, सदर बाजार एसोसिएशन, फुटवियर एसोसिएशन अाैर व्यापारिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि शामिल थे।

