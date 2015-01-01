पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:कंट्राेवर्सी : भाजपा विधायक के बाद अब कांग्रेस में भी दो दिग्गज बोले-टिकट वितरण से पहले हमसे पूछा तक नहीं गया

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायतीराज चुनाव: वरिष्ठ नेता-विधायक रामनारायण मीणा बाेले-सांसद प्रत्याशी होने के बावजूद मुझसे कोई राय नहीं ली गई, प्रभारी शकुंतला रावत, मंत्री चांदना, पूर्वमंत्री शर्मा पर उठाए सवाल

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में टिकट-सिंबल बंट गए, पर टिकट वितरण पर बवाल नहीं थमा। पहले भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष-विधायक चंद्रकांता मेघवाल ने टिकट बंटवारे में उनकी उपेक्षा का बयान देकर जिला भाजपा में भूचाल ला दिया। अब कांग्रेस में भी टिकट वितरण पर दो वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने भी सवाल उठाए हैं।कांग्रेस में पूर्व सांसद-पीपल्दा विधायक रामनारायण मीणा के बेटे तक को टिकट नहीं दिलवा पाए। वहीं, पूर्वमंत्री-वरिष्ठ नेता हरिमोहन शर्मा भी अपने लोगों को टिकट नहीं दिला पाए। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में भारी असंतोष सामने आ रहा है। जिले में प्रभारी शकुंतला रावत पर वरिष्ठ नेताओं की अनदेखी कर जिला परिषद में मनमर्जी से टिकट वितरण करने की शिकायत की है। विधायक रामनारायण मीणा की नाराजगी सामने आई है। कांग्रेस के सांसद प्रत्याशी रहने के बावजूद प्रभारी विधायक शकुंतला रावत, राज्यमंत्री अशोक चांदना व एआईसीसी सदस्य हरिमोहन शर्मा व अन्य नेताओं पर प्रत्याशी चयन में उनसे कोई राय नहीं लेने का आरोप लगाया है। अपने बयान में उन्होंने पंचायत चुनाव में जिला परिषद में टिकट के चयन की नीति पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि टिकट वितरण में मेरी राय क्यों नहीं ली गई और क्या नीति अपनाई गई, यह मैं समझ नहीं पा रहा हूं। ब्राह्मणों को टिकट नहीं देना गलत जिला प्रमुख पद सामान्य होने के बावजूद जिला परिषद के 23 वार्डों में प्रभारी रावत द्वारा कांग्रेस से एक भी ब्राह्मण उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाने के सवाल पर विधायक रामनारायण मीणा ने कहा कि यह बहुत गलत हुआ है। ब्राह्मण को टिकट नहीं देना उनके स्वयं के लिए आघात है और पार्टी के लिए भी विचारणीय मुद्दा है। मैं खुलेआम कहता रहा हूं कि ब्राह्मण समाज हमारे लिए बहुत ही सम्माननीय है। उन्होंने कहा कि टिकट वितरण में प्रभारी रावत व राज्यमंत्री चांदना दोनों गुर्जर समाज से थे, हरिमोहन शर्मा ब्राह्मण समाज से थे। साथ ही पूर्व जिला प्रमुख राकेश बोयत व पूर्व विधायक सीएल प्रेमी भी इसमें शामिल थे। ये ही बता सकते हैं कि ब्राह्मणों को टिकट नहीं देने के क्या कारण रहे।

