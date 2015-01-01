पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेकाबू कोरोना:कोरोना ने पकड़ी रफ्तार: 36 नए संक्रमित मिले, एक्टिव केस 260, आंकड़ा पहुंचा 2189 पर

बूंदी14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रविवार को दुकानें बंद रखने के लिए पुलिस ने बाजारों में कराई मुनादी

कोरोना संक्रमण रफ्तार पकड़ता जा रहा है। शनिवार को 36 नए कोरोना संक्रमित केस मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही आंकड़ा 2189 पर पहुंच गया है। अभी एक्टिव केस की संख्या 260 है। बीच में कोरोना की रफ्तार धीमी पड़ने पर एक्टिव केस की संख्या काफी कम रह गई थी, लेकिन अब फिर से केस बढ़ने लगे हैं।

चिकित्सा विभाग ने नए संक्रमिताें से संपर्क कर उपचार की व्यवस्था कर रहा है। इनमें अधिकांश घरों में रहकर अपना उपचार करवा रहे है। प्रशासन आमजन को जागरूक करने के लिए रैली निकाल रहा है, मास्क बंटवा रहा है। इसके बावजूद कई लोग बिना मास्क बाजारों में घूम रहे हैं। शनिवार को जिलेभर से 291 सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे गए। अब 662 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट अानी बाकी है।

पूर्व में रविवार को बाजार रखने की व्यवस्था लागू की गई थी। दीपावली सीजन को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने दुकानदारों की मांग पर इसमें ढील देते हुए रविवार को भी बाजार खाेलने की परमिशन दे दी, लेकिन दीपावली निकलने के बाद से संक्रमित केस बढ़ गए हैं। रविवार के दिन दुकानें बंद रहने की व्यवस्था फिर से लागू हो गई है। इसके लिए शनिवार को पुलिस ने बाजारों में मुनादी भी की।

कापरेन-दूसरे दिन भी चार पाॅजिटिव मिले: कापरेन. कस्बे से निकलकर कोरोना गांव की ओर बढ़ रहा है। चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. राजेश मीणा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को चार व्यक्तियों के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद शनिवार को फिर चार पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। जिनमें 65 वर्षीय ग्रामीण झालीजी का बाराना, 45 वर्षीय कंवरपुरा का ग्रामीण, नगर पालिका के वार्ड नं 8 निवासी 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध और एसबीआई शाखा का 27 वर्षीय कार्मिक शामिल है। मेडिकल टीम ने चारों जनों को होम आइसोलेट किया है।

इनमें से झालीजी का बराना का ग्रामीण दूसरी बार पॉजिटिव आया है। यह पहले 12 नवंबर को संक्रमित हुआ था। संपर्क में आने वाले 52 लोगों को चिन्हित कर उनके सैंपल लिए गए हैं। ग्रामीणों को चिकित्सा विभाग, पुलिस प्रशासन व नगर पालिका प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार हिदायत दी जा रही है। नगर पालिका प्रशासन ने पुलिस के सहयोग से बिना मास्क लगाए दुकानदारों-आमजनों के चालान काटना शुरू कर दिया है।

लाखेरी-दो नए कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मिले: लाखेरी. शहर में शनिवार शाम आई रिपोर्ट में गणेशपुरा में महिला और गांधीपुरा में युवक संक्रमित मिले। इसके साथ ही अब तक संक्रमिताें की संख्या 103 हो गई। हालांकि इनमें से अधिकांश ठीक हो गए, परन्तु पिछले दिनों संक्रमण के दौरान हुई मौतों ने कई परिवारों की खुशियों को ग्रहण लगा दिया, इसलिए प्रशासन भी लोगों को सावचेत करने में लगा है। आमताैर पर विवाह समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए लोगों की संख्या तय है, फिर भी बढ़ती भीड़ से खतरा बढ़ने लगा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें