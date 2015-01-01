पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव पहला चरण:मतदान पर दिखा कोरोना का असर; बूंदी में 53.89, तालेड़ा में 63% वोट पड़े, पिछली बार से 30%घट गया मतदान

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला परिषद के 8 सदस्यों और पंचायत समिति के 32 सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए डाले गए वोट
  • पोलिंग के दौरान 2 बूथों पर ईवीएम में आई तकनीकी खराबी, पीजी कॉलेज में ईवीएम जमा, रिजल्ट 8 दिसंबर काे

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के प्रथम चरण का मतदान सोमवार को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। जिला परिषद के 8 वार्डों के 21 प्रत्याशियों के साथ बूंदी पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्डों के 35 अाैर तालेड़ा पंचायत समिति के 17 वार्डों के 43 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद हो गया। रिजल्ट 8 दिसंबर को अाएगा। बूंदी व तालेड़ा में कुल 2 लाख 20 हजार 394 वाेटराें में से 1 लाख 28 हजार 901 वाेटराें ने मतदान किया। इसका कुल प्रतिशत 58.49 रहा। मतदान प्रतिशत को अलग-अलग देखें तो बूंदी के 1 लाख 9 हजार 252 मतदाताओं में से 58 हजार 877 ने वाेटिंग की किया। बूंदी में वोटिंग प्रतिशत 53.89 रहा। इसी तरह तालेड़ा के 1 लाख 11 हजार 142 में से 70 हजार 24 मतदाताओं ने वाेटिंग की, जहां मतदान प्रतिशत 63 रहा।पिछले पंचायत चुनाव में सरपंच का चुनाव भी साथ हुआ था। इस बार सरपंच का चुनाव पहले ही हो चुका। पिछली बार बूंदी पंचायत समिति में मतदान प्रतिशत 87.59 रहा था और तालेड़ा पंचायत समिति में मतदान प्रतिशत 84.78 रहा था। इस बार के मतदान को देखे तो 28-30 प्रतिशत कमी आई है, जिसका कारण दोनों चुनाव का अलग-अलग होना भी है। दूसरा कोरोना को भी माना जा सकता है। इसके अलावा सावे भी चल रहे हैं।

ईवीएम में यहां अाई तकनीकी खराबी : बुधपुरा बूथ नंबर 20 पर मॉकपोल के दौरान (पोलिंग से पहले) बेलट यूनिट में तकनीकी खराबी के कारण उसे बदलना पड़ा। अल्फानगर सीतापुरा बूथ नंबर 7 में कंट्रोल यूनिट में तकनीकी खराबी आई, लक्ष्मीपुरा बूथ नंबर 72 पर कंट्रोल यूनिट में तकनीकी खराबी आई, जमीतपुरा बूथ नंबर 96 में भी कंट्रोल यूनिट में तकनीकी खराबी, देहित बूथ नंबर 130 में बेलट यूनिट, गरड़दा बूथ नंबर 45 में बेलट यूनिट में तकनीकी खराबी आई। इसी तरह राजपुरा बूथ नंबर 24 में पोलिंग के दौरान सुबह 8.30 बजे बेलट व कंट्रोल यूनिट में खराबी आई, ईवीएम बदली। दोपहर 1.20 बजे बंबोरी 132 में भी बेलट व कंट्रोल यूनिट में खराबी आई। यहां भी ईवीएम बदली गई। इन तकनीकी खराबियों के कारण कुछ समय के लिए मतदान प्रभावित रहा।

