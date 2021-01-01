पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलप्रवाह:फसलाें को 8 फरवरी से मिलेगा तीसरा अाैर अंतिम नहरी पानी

सीएडी की और से चंबल की नहराें में संशोधित रोटेशन प्लान के अनुसार वंचित क्षेत्र के लिए 8 फरवरी से दुबारा पानी छाेड़ा जाएगा। फसलों के लिए यह तीसरा व अंतिम नहरी पानी दिया जाएगा। सीएडी बूंदी ब्रांच केनाल के एक्सईएन शैलेंद्र व्यास ने बताया कि वर्तमान में बाईं मुख्य नहर में रबी फसल के लिए पानी दिया जा रहा है। बूंदी जिले में 3 से 5 जनवरी के बची बरसात होने के कारण 5 जनवरी को बाईं मुख्य नहर में जलप्रवाह बंद कर दिया गया था। रोटेशन प्लान के तहत 2 जनवरी से टेल क्षेत्र की खटकड़ व अजेता वितरिकाओं में फसलों के लिए दूसरा जलप्रवाह प्रस्तावित था, लेकिन बरसात हो गई। जल उपयोक्ता संगम अध्यक्षों व किसानों से वार्ता कर बूंदी ब्रांच केनाल में 17 जनवरी से दुबारा जलप्रवाह शुरू किया गया। शुरुआत में हेड की नहरों में मांग नहीं होने के कारण 20 से 29 जनवरी तक खटकड़ व अजेता वितरिकाओं में जल प्रवाह किया गया। वर्तमान में मुख्य नहर की जमीतपुरा, तालेड़ा, अल्फानगर, अंधेड, दौलाड़ा, दयालपुरा, औंकारपुरा वितरिकाओं और संबंधित माइनरों में जल प्रवाह किया जा रहा है। रोटेशन प्लान के तहत खटकड़ व अजेता वितरिकाओं में 5 फरवरी से पानी दिया जाना था, लेकिन बरसात के बाद संशोधित रोटेशन प्लान के अनुसार अब वहां 8 फरवरी से पानी छाेड़ना शुरू किया जाएगा।नमाना रोड. चंबल ब्रांच केनाल की खटकड़-अजेता वितरिका में 8 फरवरी से पानी छाेड़ा जाएगा। सीएडी के एसई सुरेंद्र बिजावत व एक्सईएन शैलेंद्र व्यास ने कलेक्टर से मिलकर वर्षा के कारण बंद की बूंदी ब्रांच केनाल को पुनः शुरू होने पर नए रोटेशन प्लान से अवगत करवाया। बाईं मुख्य नहर में रबी फसल के लिए पानी छाेड़ना था, लेकिन 3 से 5 जनवरी के बीच वर्षा होने से 5 जनवरी को पानी बंद कर दिया था। रोटेशन प्लान के अनुसार वंचित क्षेत्र में 8 फरवरी से जलप्रवाह शुरू किया जाएगा।

