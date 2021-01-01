पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आदेश:निर्णय: फ्लेट के लिए जमा 40 लाख रुपए ब्याज सहित देने का आदेश

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला उपभोक्ता विवाद प्रतितोष आयोग ने उपभोक्ता संरक्षण अधिनियम के अंतर्गत एक परिवाद में विपक्षीगण को आदेश दिया है कि दो माह में परिवादी को परिवाद में अंकित बुक किए गए फ्लेट का शर्तों के अनुरूप आधिपत्य संभलाएं।अंतिम किश्त अदायगी के बाद से फ्लेट का कब्जा संभलाने तक संपूर्ण राशि पर नौ प्रतिशत वार्षिक दर से ब्याज अदा करें। इसमें विफल रहने की स्थिति में परिवादी से इस फ्लेट के पेटे प्राप्त मूल राशि 4013567 रुपए एवं इस राशि पर प्रथम जमा कराई गई किश्त 16 दिसंबर 05 से जमा होने वाली किश्तवाद राशि के अनुरूप इस दिनांक से प्रत्येक किश्त को जोड़ते हुए सम्पूर्ण राशि की वसूली तक नौ प्रतिशत वार्षिक दर से ब्याज की राशि भी अदा करें। परिवादी द्वारा विपक्षीगण के प्रस्ताव एवं आश्वासन के अधीन 2005 से 2013 तक नियत की गई किश्तों के रूप में जमा की गई राशि के बाद भी बिना किसी उचित कारण के फ्लेट का कब्जा देने में विफल रहने तथा अन्यथा परिस्थितियों में जमा की गई राशि को अदा करने से भी इंकार करने के क्रम में कारित होने वाले मानसिक संताप के लिए राशि 100000 रुपए तथा परिवाद व्यय की मद में 25000 रुपए की राशि भी विपक्षीगण परिवादी को अदा करेंगे। यह आदेश आयोग अध्यक्ष रविन्द्र कुमार माहेश्वरी, सदस्य विजेन्द्रसिंह-संतोष भाकल द्वारा खुले आयोग में सुनाया गया। इस प्रकरण में परिवादी महिपतसिंह हाडा निवासी बहादुरसिंह सर्किल ने विपक्षी सहारा इंडिया लि. व उसकी सहयोगी कंपनियों से टाइप सी पेंटहाउस की बुकिंग कराने तथा इसके लिए नियत राशि नियमित किश्तों से अदा करने के बाद अतिरिक्त रूप से मांगी गई राशि भी जमा करने तथा एग्रीमेंट की शर्तो के अनुरूप अतिरिक्त राशि सहित 4013567 रुपए की राशि वर्ष 2005 से 31 अगस्त 13 तक जमा की गई। इसके बाद भी एग्रीमेंट शर्तो के अनुरूप बुकिंग किए गए फ्लेट का आधिपत्य नहीं दिए जाने, निरंतर तकाजा करने पर अधिवक्ता के माध्यम से पंजीकृत नोटिस के बाद भी विपक्षीगण द्वारा फ्लेट का कब्जा नहीं दिए जाने तथा परिवादी की जमा राशि ब्याज सहित लौटाने से इन्कार करने के अनुरूप विपक्षीगण द्वारा सेवादोष कारित करना व अनुचित व्यापार व्यवहार कारित करना बताकर परिवाद स्वीकार करने की प्रार्थना की गई। विपक्षीगण की ओर से सहारा इंडिया लि. बूंदी के प्रबंधक द्वारा आयोग के समक्ष उपस्थित होकर जवाब में बताया गया कि सहारा परिवार की सभी संपत्तियां भारतीय प्रतिभूति और विनयम बोर्ड (सेबी) के नियंत्रण में है। सम्पूर्ण लेने देने पर उच्च न्यायालय द्वारा सेबी को दिए गए आदेश के अधीन परिवादी के साथ हुए एग्रीमेंट के संबंध में किसी भी प्रकार का निर्णय लेने में सक्षम नहीं होने तथा इसी कारण समय पर फ्लेट उपलब्ध नहीं करा पाना बताया। साथ ही आर्बिट्रेटर के समक्ष विवाद प्रस्तुत करने का प्रावधान रहते आयोग को परिवाद के क्षेत्राधिकार का नहीं रहना बताते हुए परिवाद खारिज करने की प्रार्थना की गई।दोनों पक्षों की बहस सुनने तथा पत्रावली का अवलोकन करने पर आयोग ने पाया कि परिवादी उपभोक्ता से विपक्षीगण द्वारा इकरार की शर्तो के अनुरूप सम्पूर्ण राशि प्राप्त करने के बाद भी फ्लेट संभलाने में विफल रहने पर विपक्षीगण द्वारा अलग-अलग एवं संयुक्त रूप से सेवादोष कारित करना तथा जमाशुदा राशि लौटाने से इंकार करने को अनुचित व्यापार व्यवहार कारित करना स्पष्ट रूप से प्रकट रहा है। अतः परिवाद स्वीकार किए जाने योग्य है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser