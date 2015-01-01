पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Bundi
  Dhanavarsha Will Be In The Market Today ... Advance Booking Of Vehicles, Will Take Delivery Today In Auspicious Time, Expect Turnover Of 12 To 15 Crores

धनतेरस:आज बाजार में होगी धनवर्षा...वाहनाें की एडवांस बुकिंग, शुभ मुहूर्त में आज लेंगे डिलीवरी, 12 से 15 करोड़ रुपए के कारोबार की उम्मीद

बूंदी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिन पहले भी बाजारों में हुई जमकर खरीदारी, सोने के भाव में आई गिरावट ने बढ़ाई ज्वैलरी की बिक्री

दीपोत्सव पर लक्ष्मी के स्वागत के लिए बाजार पूरी तरह से सज गए हैं। व्यापारियों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठानों पर आकर्षक साज-सज्जा की है। ग्राहकों की पसंद को ध्यान में रखते हुए हर वैरायटी के आइटम मंगवाएं है। लॉकडाउन के चलते पहले से ही काफी नुकसान उठा चुके व्यापारियों को दीपावली से काफी उम्मीदें है।धनतेरस पर डिलेवरी लेने के लिए लोगों ने पहले से ही टू व्हीलर-फोर व्हीलर की एडवांस बुकिंग करवा रखी है। शुक्रवार को शुभ मुहूर्त देखकर लोग अपने वाहनों की डिलेवरी लेंगे। इस बार खास यह है कि कोरोनाकाल के चलते लोग पब्लिक वाहनों में सफर करना पसंद नहीं कर रही है। इससे भी लोग अपने परिवार की सेफ्टी के लिए कारें खरीद रहे हैं। बाजारों की चमक को देखते हुए धनतेरस पर 12 से 15 करोड़ का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है। इसके अलावा सोने-चांदी, बर्तन, कपड़े, मिठाई, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आइटम की भी बिक्री होंगी। धनतेरस पर विशेष योग: खीण्यां के ज्योतिषाचार्य शिवप्रकाश दाधीच ने बताया कि शुक्रवार का दिन मां लक्ष्मी को अत्यंत प्रिय होता है। इस बार धनतेरस के दिन देवी लक्ष्मी का प्रिय दिन यानी शुक्रवार तो है ही। साथ ही इस बार कुछ विशेष योग भी है। धनतेरस पर चित्रा नक्षत्र, आयुष्मान योग, कन्या, तुला राशि के चंद्रमा की साक्षी में आ रही है। ऐसे में धनतेरस के दिन आयुष्मान योग की साक्षी में धनवंतरि का पूजन आरोग्यता प्रदान करने वाला माना गया है। इसके अलावा इस बार धनतेरस पर मृदु-मित्र संज्ञक नक्षत्र भी मौजूद रहेगा। इस नक्षत्र में सोना, चांदी, पात्र, वाहन व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण की खरीद करना भी अत्यंत शुभकारी रहेगा।

खरीद का मुहूर्त: व्यापार शुभारंभ सुबह 8.13 से 9.35 बजे तक व शाम 8.47 से 10.25 बजे तक, वस्त्र-आभूषण व फेंसी आइटम दोपहर 12.15 से 1.37 बजे तक, भूमि व भवन सुबह 9.35 से 10.57 बजे तक, वाहन व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण सुबह 6.51 से 8.13 बजे तक, शाम 4.09 बजे से 5.30 बजे तक व लग्न के अनुसार 11.31 बजे से 1.14 बजे तक शाम 4.09 बजे से 5.45 बजे तक रात्रि 9.56 से मध्य रात्रि 12.16 बजे तक वाहन व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरणों की खरीद के सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

