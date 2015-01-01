पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सब्जीमंडी में मास्क और कैरी बैग बांटे

बूंदी14 मिनट पहले
शहर के बहादुरसिंह सर्किल स्थित सब्जीमंडी में शनिवार को सामर्थ्य सोसायटी की स्वयंसेविका राशी माहेश्वरी और रानू शर्मा की टीम ने सब्जी खरीदने वाले महिला-पुरुषों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क और पॉलीथिन के दुष्प्रभाव को दूर करने के लिए कैरी बैग बांटे। सामर्थ्य सोसायटी की टीम ने महिला-पुरुषों को पॉलीथिन के दुष्परिणाम के बारे में बताते हुए कैरी बैग का उपयोग करने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

जागरूकता के लिए निकाला कैंडल मार्च

नैनवां. जन जागरूकता जन आंदोलन अभियान के तहत शनिवार को पालिका ईओ महिमा डांगी के निर्देश पर पालिका कार्मिकों ने कोरोना को हराने के लिए कैंडल मार्च निकाला, जो गांधी विश्रांति गृह से रवाना होकर बस स्टैंड होते हुए भगतसिंह सर्किल पर पहुंचा।

मार्च के दौरान कोरोना महामारी बचाव का संदेश दिया गया। मास्क नहीं तो प्रवेश नहीं, बिना मास्क वालों को टोकेंगे-कोरोना को रोकेंगे के नारे लगाए गए। भीड़ भरी जगहों पर अनावश्यक आने-जाने से बचने के लिए समझाइश की गई व कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के प्रति जागरूक किया गया।

जजावर. स्वीप कार्यक्रम के तहत मतदाताओं में कोरोना से बचाव, नियंत्रण को लेकर जागरूकता लाने के लिए यहां सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल के शिक्षकों ने पीईईओ एवं प्रिंसीपल शोजीलाल मीना के नेतृत्व में मानव शृंखला बनाकर लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जागरूक किया।

राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र के बाहर बनाई गई इस मानव शृंखला के माध्यम से इन कर्मचारियों ने आमजन को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने, बार-बार साबुन से हाथ धोने के लिए भी जागरूक किया। पीईईओ मीना ने बताया कि मतदान दिवस नजदीक होने, कोरोना का असर एकदम बढ़ जाने से सभी लोगों को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करते हुए सावधान रहना है। विशेषकर हाईरिस्क पेशेंट, छोटे बच्चों को लेकर विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

मतदान के दौरान भी सभी मतदाताओं को मास्क लगाने, सामाजिक दूरी बनाकर रहने की आवश्यकता है। मीना ने बताया कि इन सभी बातों को लेकर स्वीप कार्यक्रम के तहत मानव शृंखला के माध्यम से राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर जनजागृति के लिए यह कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया है।

कोरोना जागरूकता पोस्टर का विमोचन

हिंदुस्तान स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स राजस्थान द्वारा प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देशानुसार कोरोना जागरूकता के द्वितीय चरण की शुरुआत की जा रही है। इस कड़ी में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (मुख्यालय) तेजकंवर ने कोरोना जागरूकता पोस्टर का विमोचन किया। जिला ऑर्गेनाइजर अभिषेक वर्मा ने कोरोना जागरूकता के लिए किए गए कार्यों की जानकारी दी।

रजत महिला मंडल ने बांटे मास्क

दैनिक भास्कर अभियान: मास्क ही वैक्सीन है के तहत रजत महिला मंडल ने नवजीवन संघ कॉलोनी-राजपूत कॉलोनी में मास्क बांटे। मंडल की सदस्यों ने भास्कर अभियान से जुड़कर शनिवार को भी 300 मास्क वितरित किए।

मंडल अध्यक्ष निर्मला पांड्या व कोषाध्यक्ष कल्पना हरसौरा ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते शनिवार को राजपूत कॉलोनी, रजतगृह कॉलोनी, इंद्रा कॉलोनी, महिंद्रा कॉलोनी, नवजीवन संघ कॉलोनी में घर-घर जाकर मास्क वितरण कर कोरोना के बचाव के नियम बताए। मंत्री सीमा जैन, सदस्य राजेश जैन, ममता पाटनी, अनिता जैन, इंद्रा अजमेरा, लाड़बाई जैन, कमलाबाई जैन, मीनू जैन, चीना जैन, रानू जैन, बीना जैन साथ रही।

