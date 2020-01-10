पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सूख रही किसानों की उम्मीदें:पानी के अभाव में सूख रही किसानों की उम्मीदें

बड़ाखेड़ा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नहर में पानी तो छोड़ दिया, लेकिन टेल में चार-पांच दिन बाद पहुंचेगा, इससे कोई फायदा नहीं

बरसात नहीं होने से ओर दिनों-दिन गर्मी के चलते फसलें पानी के अभाव में सूखने के कगार पर पहुंच गई है।किसान जनप्रतिनिधियों की मांग पर नहरों में पानी छोड़ दिया है, लेकिन टेल क्षेत्र में चार-पांच दिन बाद पानी आकर पहुंचेगा जिसका कोई फायदा नहीं होने वाला है। उनकी मेहनत से बोई सोयाबीन, उड़द, मक्का व मूंग की फसल बर्बाद हो जाएगी। कई किसानों ने तो पानी के अभाव में सूखी फसलों में मवेशी छोड़ दिए है। किसानों ने बताया कि यहां पानी के अभाव में पहले देरी से फसलों की बुवाई हुई। इसमें 2 माह की जैसे-तैसे फसल हो गई, लेकिन पानी नहीं मिलने से फसलों में फलाव नहीं आ रहा है। ऐसे में उड़द की फसल तो पूरी तरह खराब होने से पशुओं का डाल दिया है।हांक दिए उड़द के खेतकिसान सुरेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि 20 बीघा में उड़द की फसल को पानी नहीं मिलने से सूखती देखकर हांक दिया है। इसी तरह बहडावली गांव के पवन मीणा ने बताया कि उन्होंने 15 बीघा में सोयाबीन की फसल का बुवाई की थी, लेकिन पानी के अभाव में सूखने लगी तो हांक दी। लबान सरपंच बुद्धिप्रकाश मीणा ने बताया कि टेल क्षेत्र के किसानों ने करीब 2 हजार बीघा की फसलें पानी के अभाव में फसल सूखने लगी है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें