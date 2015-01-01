पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Bundi
  • Family Allegation Police Forcibly Taken To The Post, Where He Became Indiscriminate On The Cleanliness Of The Police Action Was Taken On Gambling And Betting, Health Deteriorated On The Way.

पुलिस हिरासत में युवक की मौत पर बवाल:परिजनों का आरोप- पुलिस जबर्दस्ती चौकी पर ले गई, जहां वह बेसुध हो गया पुलिस की सफाई- जुआ-सट्टे पर कार्रवाई की थी, रास्ते में तबीयत खराब हुई

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुस्सा भड़का पुलिसकर्मियों से धक्का-मुक्की, न्यायिक अधिकारी की मौजूदगी में पोस्टमार्टम कराने पर माने परिजन
  • वायरल वीडियो में युवक को गर्दन से दबोचकर ले जाते हुए दिख रहा है, परिजनों से एसपी व विधायक ने की समझाइश

पुलिस हिरासत में युवक हरजी कंजर की मौत के बाद बवाल मच गया। जैसे ही यह सूचना रामनगर में पहुंची तो वहां भीड़ जुट गई। भीड़ को देखकर पुलिस के भी हाथ-पैर फूल गए। एक घंटे तक तो ट्रोमा वार्ड के अंदर हंगामा होता रहा। उसके बाद स्ट्रेचर पर रखे शव को लेकर जब मोर्चरी की ओर जाने लगे तो ट्रोमा वार्ड के बाहर ही परिजन अड़ गए और शव को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट में जाने का प्रयास करने लगे।सूचना पर एसपी शिवराज मीणा, एएसपी किशोरीलाल, एसडीएम कैलाश गुर्जर ने अाकर परिजनों को समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन वे राजी नहीं हुए। परिजन यही कहते रहे कि पुलिसकर्मी उसे जबर्दस्ती क्यों पकड़कर लेकर गए। हरजी का मौत के लिए पुलिसकर्मियों को जिम्मेदार ठहराते रहे। मामला गंभीर होता देख पुलिस जाब्ता तैनात कर दिया गया।सोमवार दोपहर पांच पुलिसकर्मी रामनगर गांव में पहुंचे और ढाबे से हरजी कंजर को पकड़कर ले जाने लगे तो परिजनों ने विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया। परिजनों का कहना है कि पुलिस हरजी को जबर्दस्ती चौकी पर ले गई, जहां वह बेसुध हो गया। अस्पताल में उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया, जबकि पुलिस का कहना है कि पुलिस जुआ-सट्‌टे की कार्रवाई के लिए गई थी। पुलिसकर्मी हरजी को बाइक पर बैठाकर ला रहे थे, रास्ते में उसकी तबीयत खराब हो गई। उसे अस्पताल लेकर आए, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने पुलिस पर हरजी की हत्या का आरोप लगाया है।

पुलिस पर आरोप- दीपावली के रुपए मांगे, फिर मारपीट करते ले गएमृतक हरजी के पुत्र बबलू व भाई बीबू का कहना है कि दोपहर 2 बजे दो मोटरसाइकिलों पर सदर थाने से हैडकांस्टेबल सत्यनारायण, कांस्टेबल हनुमान, प्रहलाद, एसआई मदन व एक अाैर आए। इनमें से कुछ वर्दी और कुछ सादा वर्दी में थे। पहले तो वे दीपावली के रुपए मांगने लगे। इस पर हरजी ने उन्हें 500 रुपए देने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन पुलिसकर्मी नहीं माने और हरजी को मारपीट कर जबर्दस्ती पकड़कर ले जाने लगे। एक पुलिसकर्मी ने तो हरजी का गला पकड़ रखा था। उसे जबरदस्ती बाइक पर बैठाकर चौकी पर ले गए। हम वहां पहुंचे तो हरजी बेसुध पड़ा हुआ था। हमारी गाड़ी से ही उसे अस्पताल लाए, जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक के पुत्र सुल्तानसिंह ने एसपी को परिवाद देकर दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की है।

