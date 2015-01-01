पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दावे:कृषि कानून से किसान को नुकसान नहीं, फायदा है: दिलावर

बूंदी3 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक ने पत्रकार वार्ता कर बताए केन्द्र के कृषि कानून के फायदे

रामगंजमंडी के भाजपा विधायक मदन दिलावर ने कहा कि कृषि सुधार कानून का सभी राजनीतिक संगठनों ने संसद में समर्थन किया है। इस कानून से देश के किसान को नुकसान नहीं फायदा है। कृषि कानून किसान हितैषी है। व्यापारी किसान से सीधा अनाज खरीद सकता है, जिससे किसान को मुनाफा मिलेगा।

जब खरीददार व्यापारियों की संख्या बढ़ जाएगी तो किसान को लाभ होगा। एमएसपी से किसान को नुकसान नहीं है। कृषि सुधार कानून से मंडिया बंद नहीं होगी, बल्कि इससे व्यापार बढ़ेगा। दिलावर ने निजी रिसोर्ट में पत्रकार वार्ता कर कहा कि केंद्र सरकार लगातार एमएसपी बढ़ा रही है। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद के लिए राज्य सरकार केंद्र सरकार को खरीद के लिए लिखकर दे, ताकि समर्थन मूल्य की खरीद कराई जा सके। विरोधी पार्टियां किसानों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान नहीं देखना चाहती। केंद्र सरकार के इस नवाचार से डिजिटल तरीके से किसान को उपज का भाव पता चल सकेगा। जिससे किसानों को उपज का उचित मूल्य मिलेगा। दिलावर ने कहा कि पंचायत चुनाव में भी किसानों ने भाजपा का पूर्ण समर्थन किया है।

उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाया कि राज्य सरकार ने अपने घोषणापत्र में बिजली के बिलों में बढ़ोतरी नहीं करने का वादा जनता से किया था। अब सरकार वादा खिलाफी कर रही है। जनता को राहत देने की बजाय बिजली के बिलों में बढ़ोतरी कर रही है। इससे आमजन, किसान और औद्योगिक इकाइयों पर भारी मार पड़ रही है। प्रत्येक उपभोक्ता पर 500 से ₹2000 तक प्रति माह का अतिरिक्त भार डालना वादाखिलाफी है। कांग्रेस सरकार ने किसानों से कर्जामाफी की बात कही थी। अब किसानों के साथ दोहरी राजनीति कर बरगला रही है। बढ़ते अपराधों के कारण प्रदेश क्राइम कैपिटल बन गया है। राज्य सरकार अपराधों को नहीं रोक पा रही है। पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष छीतरलाल राणा, विधायक अशोक डोगरा, जिला महामंत्री सुरेश अग्रवाल, योगेंद्र श्रृंगी, लक्ष्मणसिंह हाड़ा, उपाध्यक्ष रामबाबू शर्मा, शहर अध्यक्ष महावीर खंगार, प्रवक्ता अभिषेक जैन, शहर महामंत्री रमेश हाड़ा, मोहन कराड़, ललित नामदेव, अनिल शर्मा, गोपालसिंह मौजूद रहे।

