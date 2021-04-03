पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चक्काजाम:किसान कल हाईवे-52 पर 3 घंटे करेंगे चक्काजाम

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्र सरकार के कृषि विधेयकाें के विराेध में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में गांवाें में कर रहे हैं संपर्क

कृषि बिल वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की अगली कड़ी में 6 फरवरी के देशव्यापी चक्काजाम के समर्थन में किसान संघर्ष समिति ने भी चक्काजाम का प्रस्ताव लिया है। समिति के जिला संयोजक संदीप पुरोहित ने बताया कि शनिवार को बूंदी में भी नेशनल हाईवे नंबर-52 पर टनल के पास दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्काजाम किया जाएगा। इसकी रणनीति तय करने के लिए किसान संघर्ष समिति की बैठक हुई। बैठक में संयोजक पुरोहित, सरपंच संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष-संघर्ष समिति के संरक्षक आनंदीलाल मीणा, हिंडाैली संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक आमोद शर्मा, करणसिंह, कन्हैयालाल गुर्जर, केपाटन संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक गेंडाैली के पूर्व सरपंच मदन गुर्जर, नैनवां के संयोजक शांतिलाल मीणा, तालेड़ा संयोजक मेजर मीणा, कालूलाल सैनी, गुरुद्वारा लंगर साहब बूंदी के प्रधान सुखजिंदरसिंह शामिल रहे। बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से नेशनल हाइवे नंबर-52 पर टनल के पास चक्काजाम का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके लिए अासपास के गांवाें के किसानाें से भी संपर्क किया जा रहा है।

केपाटन : रैली में क्षेत्र से पहुंचेंगे 100 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर

केशवरायपाटन. केंद्र सरकार के कृषि बिलों के विरोध में कांग्रेस की कोटा में होने वाली ट्रैक्टर रैली को लेकर पूर्व विधायक सीएल प्रेमी ने गांवों में संपर्क कर किसानों व कांग्रेस से जुड़े लोगों से 6 फरवरी को कोटा पहुंचने के लिए कहा है। प्रेमी ने बताया कि रैली मेें क्षेत्र से 100 ट्रैक्टरों को पहुंचने का लक्ष्य तय करते हुए कांग्रेस जनप्रतिनिधियों को अलग- अलग जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।मेगा हाईवे करेंगे 3 घंटे जामकापरेन. सरकार द्वारा पारित तीन कृषि कानूनों को निरस्त करवाने की मांग को लेकर आंदोलन के समर्थन में शनिवार को किसान स्थानीय उपतहसील कार्यालय के सामने तीन घंटे हाइवे जाम करेंगे। किसान अधिकार मंच के प्रवक्ता प्रेमशंकर मीणा ने बताया कि किसान विरोधी पारित बिल को निरस्त करवाने, एमएसपी को संवैधानिक मान्यता देकर कानून बनाने, गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में हुई किसान परेड में लगे मुकदमों को वापस लेने, स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट की सिफारिश लागू करने जैसी मांगों के लिए देशभर में हो रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में किसान अधिकार मंच द्वारा संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आदेशानुसार 6 फरवरी को उपतहसील के सामने कोटा-दौसा मेगा हाईवे पर 12 से 3 बजे तक 3 घंटे चक्काजाम किया जाएगा। इस दौरान किसान विरोध-प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

