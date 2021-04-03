पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:बूंदी में दूसरे चरण का पहला दिन, अचीवमेंट 97.2%; कलेक्टर, एडीएम, एसडीएम ने लगवाया पहला टीका

बूंदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 524 के टारगेट के मुकाबले रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट के 514 अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने लगवाया टीका
  • आज नगर निकाय के कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों का होगा टीकाकरण

वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत में गुरुवार को फ्रंटलाइन वाॅरियर्स रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट के कर्मचारियों को कोरोना का पहला टीका लगाया गया। बूंदी में कलेक्टर आशीष गुप्ता ने स्वयं का टीकाकरण करवाते हुए राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के टीकाकरण की शुरुआत की। उनके साथ एडीएम एयू खान, एसडीएम कैलाश गुर्जर, तहसीलदार लक्ष्मीनारायण प्रजापति, नायब तहसीलदार प्रीतम मीणा ने टीका लगवाया। इस दौरान सीएमएचओ डॉ. महेंद्र त्रिपाठी, पीएमओ डॉ. प्रभाकर विजय, प्रभारी डॉ. गोविंद गुप्ता मौजूद रहे। राजस्व कर्मियों में टीका लगवाने के लिए काफी उत्साह दिखा। 529 के टारगेट के मुकाबले रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट के 514 कर्मचारियों ने कोरोना का टीका लगवाया।इस तरह से वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन बूंदी जिले का अचीवमेंट 97.2 प्रतिशत रहा है। शुक्रवार को फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स नगर निकाय कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों को कोरोना का पहला टीका लगवाया जाएगा। इसके लिए चिकित्सा विभाग ने 7 साइट निर्धारित की है। बूंदी में दो साइट रहेगी, बाकी जहां पर नगर पालिकाएं हैं, वहां एक-एक साइट रखी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें